Portage first responders gearing up for National Night Out

A pair of community events are back this year with the goal of connecting police and the community for one night.

National Night Out is traditionally celebrated on the first Tuesday in August and was started as a police-awareness event, but in recent years has expanded to include a number of first responder personnel including firefighters and EMS workers.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Sunset Park, 1200 W. Pleasant St., Tuesday with a movie, “Planes-Fire and Rescue” starting at 8:30 p.m. Portage Police will pass out popcorn and water before the movie starts. People are being asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Klafke said the event is another way the department connects with the community. He explained the return on the event to the city common council earlier this month.

Klafke said National Night Out will be similar to Kids Safety Day held at the Portage football field. The day included Portage Police, Fire, and EMS personnel along with Columbia County Sheriff officers.

“We had a real fun day teaching the kids about safety but also playing games was a great time,” Klafke said. “These community events are good for us all.”

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the department staff is looking forward to Tuesday.