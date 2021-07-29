Portage first responders gearing up for National Night Out

A pair of community events are back this year with the goal of connecting police and the community for one night.
National Night Out is traditionally celebrated on the first Tuesday in August and was started as a police-awareness event, but in recent years has expanded to include a number of first responder personnel including firefighters and EMS workers.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at Sunset Park, 1200 W. Pleasant St., Tuesday with a movie, “Planes-Fire and Rescue” starting at 8:30 p.m. Portage Police will pass out popcorn and water before the movie starts. People are being asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Klafke said the event is another way the department connects with the community. He explained the return on the event to the city common council earlier this month.
Klafke said National Night Out will be similar to Kids Safety Day held at the Portage football field. The day included Portage Police, Fire, and EMS personnel along with Columbia County Sheriff officers.
“We had a real fun day teaching the kids about safety but also playing games was a great time,” Klafke said. “These community events are good for us all.”
Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the department staff is looking forward to Tuesday.
“We will have a fire engine out at the park for the kids to see and get a closer look at,” Haase said. “The department will have a few engineers at National Night Out to talk with the kids. We will have our gear on display so kids can get a firsthand looks at what we wear on the job.”
Haase said he expects the night be a fun, calm evening for families to get to know first responders and enjoy a movie in the park.
Lodi is also holding National Night Out event at Habermann Park, 180 Fair St., starting at 5 p.m. First responders will be on scene to give the public a look inside emergency vehicles and a K-9 officer demonstration from the Columbia County Sheriff.
Lodi Chief of Police Wayne Smith said Habermann Park is a new location this year for the seventh annual National Night Out held in Lodi.
"This allows us to feature a nice local park where people can gather," Smith said. In the past the event was held in a parking lot.
"Which was great and gave us a lot of open space, but didn't offer too much shade especially on a hot day," Smith said. "Habermann Park will give us shade and still has plenty of room."
Lodi and Dane Fire Departments will be at the event along with Lodi Utilities.
"There will be an electricity demonstration to show kids how power poles work," Smith said. A number of safety informational booths will be on site
Smith said there will be a petting zoo with farm animals and the National Guard will be there with a climbing wall.
"We're hoping for good weather and it looks like it so far," Smith said. "It'll be a great opportunity for families to get to know emergency personnel and have a good time."