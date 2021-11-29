Portage Food Pantry continues busy holiday season

“They get two boxes which are packed specifically for the household,” Higgins said.

The pantry has also stopped accepting food donations directly due to COVID-19 protocols. Higgins said the pantry attempts to coordinate with local food drives around the area, but are in the process of hiring a coordinator who will manage that.

She said sometimes groups have food drives and don’t tell the pantry and then all of the sudden the food pantry has all this food and no one to process it. Local businesses have been big donors for the food pantry as well.

“Kwik Trip has donated a number of pre-packaged meals and Aldi often donates meat that is stocked in the pantry freezers,” Higgins said.

Anyone living within the Portage Area School District can use the food pantry and they are allowed to pick up boxes twice a month. There is no paperwork clients need to fill out to receive boxes.

“Households receive two boxes when they come in – a dry food box, which weighs about 40 or 50 pounds, and a freezer box, which weighs about 25 pounds,” Higgins said. She said that amount of food is enough for 60 meals.