Portage Food Pantry continues busy holiday season

The Portage Food Pantry was busy leading up to Thanksgiving. Officials and volunteers expect the trend to continue through the holiday season.
“It’s gotten busier over the last month. It’s been super busy today, which is a good thing,” Karen Meierdirk said. “November has been busy and we even saw an uptick in October.”
Meierdirk is one of about 60 volunteers who helps keep the food pantry running. The pantry helped 200 families in the month of November.
Anne Higgins serves as a board member on the Portage Pantry Food and is the treasurer/secretary for the group. She said the group is run 99% with the help of volunteers.
“We have three volunteers working here every day we’re open,” Higgins said. “They deal with our clients, pack the food and help stock the shelves of the pantry.”
Due to COVID-19, the pantry has had to change some of the protocols including restricting client access to the shelves. Instead volunteers pack boxes of food.
“They get two boxes which are packed specifically for the household,” Higgins said.
The pantry has also stopped accepting food donations directly due to COVID-19 protocols. Higgins said the pantry attempts to coordinate with local food drives around the area, but are in the process of hiring a coordinator who will manage that.
She said sometimes groups have food drives and don’t tell the pantry and then all of the sudden the food pantry has all this food and no one to process it. Local businesses have been big donors for the food pantry as well.
“Kwik Trip has donated a number of pre-packaged meals and Aldi often donates meat that is stocked in the pantry freezers,” Higgins said.
Anyone living within the Portage Area School District can use the food pantry and they are allowed to pick up boxes twice a month. There is no paperwork clients need to fill out to receive boxes.
“Households receive two boxes when they come in – a dry food box, which weighs about 40 or 50 pounds, and a freezer box, which weighs about 25 pounds,” Higgins said. She said that amount of food is enough for 60 meals.
The pantry does not deliver food boxes, but they have partnered with the Columbia County ADRC, which help deliver boxes to those in need.
Volunteer Joan Jacobson advised, “Donate food that you would want to eat. Don’t donate food that you wouldn’t eat. This includes things like peanut butter and ketchup. You may not think of it at the time, but those are some of the high demand things.”
Higgins added the pantry is also focusing on hygiene products, including toilet paper and paper towels.
“We are here to meet the needs of the community... they aren’t hungry,” Higgins said. “We help people get food and fill their cupboards.”