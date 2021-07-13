Portage forgoing buying vehicles, using fleet management system

Portage officials recently voted to use Enterprise Fleet Management system instead of buying new city vehicles.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the program should be a self-sustaining option and could save the city in the long run. Murphy said the city has 16 vehicles in the fleet.
In the past when a truck needs to be replaced, the city puts out a bid and selects the best bid. The 16 vehicle fleet includes vehicles for Department of Public Works, City Engineer, Parks and Recreation Department and water and sewer trucks.
“This process also leads to more maintenance costs as the vehicle ages,” Murphy said. “This will allow the city to save on those expenses down the line.”
Enterprise Fleet Management is being used by a number of municipalities in Wisconsin including West Bend, Oak Creek and Manitowoc.
“These municipalities have said the system becomes self-sufficient in time,” Murphy said.
The fleet management system will allow the city to lease vehicles from Enterprise at a discount then the city will sell the vehicles back to Enterprise the following year and then the cycle will repeat itself.
Murphy said municipalities and services like Enterprise rent-a-car receive discounts on vehicles and are able to purchase service trucks for less than the manufacturer suggested retail price.
“With those discounts the city will have more purchasing power,” Murphy said.
One example Murphy gave was that a half-ton pickup truck could cost anywhere between $45,000 and $60,000 if the city purchases it new.
“Enterprise buys the vehicle for $44,000 and leases it to the city for about $750 a month. Then after a year the lease ends,” Murphy said. “Enterprise schedules a pick up time for the vehicle and then they sell it onto the market.”
Murphy said the city will be able to select options for the vehicles for customization.
“Essentially, the city will pay $9,000 to lease vehicles for a year,” Murphy said.
Murphy said since the vehicles will only be used for a year the re-sale value on the vehicles should remain high.
The city expects to spend just around $149,000 for leasing 16 vehicles in the first year. Murphy said the city is estimating the sum for selling the current fleet is just under $250,000.
“This means the net gain for the city in the first year would be about $99,000,” Murphy said. “That money will then be used toward the fleet the next year.”
Last week, the common council approved using the fleet management system, but voted against the maintenance fees.
Alderperson Mark Hahn said the service fee for every vehicle is $200 a year.
“If they’re new vehicles what kind of maintenance will they need?” Hahn asked. “The most could be an oil change. So we’re paying $200 for an oil change a year for 16 vehicles. I’m not against this system but that is a lot for an oil change.”
The council voted down the maintenance fees and will need the city will pay for maintenance on the fleet vehicles.
Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner was concerned about public perception.
“What are people going to think when they see new vehicles on the street year after year?” Nachreiner asked. “They’re going to think we’ve gone off the deep end.”
The council also asked where the vehicles are coming from, members were interested if they would be purchased locally.
“This is a national program with Enterprise. So they will come from the company and will most likely not be from local sellers,” Murphy said.
The council approved but some members had reservations and the council will re-visit the fleet management system next year to see if they will continue leasing vehicles or go back to buying vehicles.
“I just don’t want to have to go out in one year, and I don’t think anyone else does, and have to buy 16 new vehicles in one year,” Nachreiner said.