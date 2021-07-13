Portage forgoing buying vehicles, using fleet management system

Alderperson Mark Hahn said the service fee for every vehicle is $200 a year.

“If they’re new vehicles what kind of maintenance will they need?” Hahn asked. “The most could be an oil change. So we’re paying $200 for an oil change a year for 16 vehicles. I’m not against this system but that is a lot for an oil change.”

The council voted down the maintenance fees and will need the city will pay for maintenance on the fleet vehicles.

Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner was concerned about public perception.

“What are people going to think when they see new vehicles on the street year after year?” Nachreiner asked. “They’re going to think we’ve gone off the deep end.”

The council also asked where the vehicles are coming from, members were interested if they would be purchased locally.

“This is a national program with Enterprise. So they will come from the company and will most likely not be from local sellers,” Murphy said.

The council approved but some members had reservations and the council will re-visit the fleet management system next year to see if they will continue leasing vehicles or go back to buying vehicles.