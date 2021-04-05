Portage garage fire caused by carelessness

Hot coals discarded too close to a garage damaged the building on East Caroll Street Sunday afternoon.

Portage Fire Department was dispatched at 1:15 p.m. to 120 E. Carroll St. and saw smoke and fire coming from the exterior of garage. They extinguished the fire before it extended further into the structure. No one was injured. According to online records, the property is owned by Paul Properties.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said in a press release, “The cause of the fire was due to carelessly discarding hot coals in close vicinity of the garage. The coals ignited combustible materials in the area that caused it to spread to the exterior of the garage.”

Haase said fire danger is very high in the area and there have been multiple fires over the last few days “due to careless burning.”

There is a burning ban in effect until weather conditions change.

The Department of Natural Resources announced the high possibility of wildfires over the weekend as the area waits for precipitation.

Portage Police Department was also on the scene to assist with traffic control and investigation.

The city of Portage requires a burn permit for all open burning other than outdoor recreational fire pits or fireplaces. Fire pits and fireplaces have strict rules how and where they can be used. The information and permit can be found on the Portage Fire Department website or you can stop into the station. Those who live outside the city who wish to burn, must contact the DNR at dnr.wi.gov/burnpermits or 1-888-947-2876.

