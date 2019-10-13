Volunteers who maintained community garden beds in Lincoln Park in Portage aimed to provide access to fresh produce in their first year in Portage and will continue to expand in the future.
The six 4-feet-by-12-feet garden beds, built in the spring by Columbia County Extension’s Master Gardeners, were meant to increase the availability of fresh produce to limited income families, said Caitlin Richardson, program coordinator for FoodWIse, another Extension program that helped maintain the gardens.
More than 300 pounds of produce from the gardens, funded by Growing Wisconsin Together state grant money, were donated to the Portage Food Pantry.
The garden beds produced many different varieties of vegetables and herbs such as tomatoes, broccoli, potatoes, onions, lettuce, peppers, radish, parsley and lemon thyme.
Barb Chesney, a volunteer with the Portage Food Pantry, said having fresh produce as an option was very well received by local residents and families.
“I think it was a very welcome item, everyone loves fresh produce. It’s not something that is always available,” said Chesney. “People really appreciated it.”
This summer was the program's first year, and in addition to maintaining gardens for produce donations, the Master Gardeners worked with students involved in the summer lunch program in educational efforts.
Richardson said the programs were able to meet their main goal of providing fresh produce to limited income families, and would like to make education and community outreach a larger goal in future seasons.
“The overall intention was to increase access to fresh produce, and that is what we did,” said Richardson. “I think we have a really good starting point. We want to do more education and outreach in the future.”
Becky Gutzman, a Master Gardener, also said the first year for the gardens was successful, and is excited to work on different goals for future seasons.
“I think everyone felt that it went really well,” said Gutzman. “We felt like our produce was appreciated. And we learned a lot in the first year, which is typical.”
Gutzman said the Master Gardeners have decided to continue maintaining the beds, and would like to work on more education about different vegetables and maintaining the gardens in local youth.
The program would also like to encourage adults and families to become more involved, and are considering allowing local families to rent plots in the garden beds to grow and maintain their own produce.
“It’s at the site of the food pantry, but it’s also a neighborhood and people may not want to tear up their yard for a big garden. These beds would be perfect for a family to use,” said Gutzman. “It would be a community garden, in addition to producing food for the food pantry.”
