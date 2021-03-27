Portage going forward with 2021 sidewalk project

Portage officials approved the 2021 sidewalk project that will repair sidewalks and add sidewalks across Portage.

The project is slated to cost $112,342.80. The common council approved the bid Thursday night from Rennhack Construction Company.

New sidewalk will be installed on both sides of East Minnehaha Avenue from Winnebago Avenue to Yellowstone Ave. Sidewalks will be removed and replaced at 30 addresses on 11 other streets across the city including Adams Street, Brady Street, East Cook Street, East Franklin Street, Hiawatha Street, MacFarlane Road, East Marion Street, Pauquette Street, East Pleasant Street, Washington Street and West Wisconsin Avenue.

There was a public hearing held on the project earlier this month. One resident asked why sidewalk is being added to both sides of East Minnehaha Avenue.

Council member Mark Hahn asked Public Works Director Aaron Jahncke if the concerns of the citizens were addressed.

Jahncke said he talked to the residents and explained why the sidewalk was being placed on both sides of East Minnehaha Ave.