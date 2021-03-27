Portage going forward with 2021 sidewalk project

Portage officials approved the 2021 sidewalk project that will repair sidewalks and add sidewalks across Portage.
The project is slated to cost $112,342.80. The common council approved the bid Thursday night from Rennhack Construction Company.
New sidewalk will be installed on both sides of East Minnehaha Avenue from Winnebago Avenue to Yellowstone Ave. Sidewalks will be removed and replaced at 30 addresses on 11 other streets across the city including Adams Street, Brady Street, East Cook Street, East Franklin Street, Hiawatha Street, MacFarlane Road, East Marion Street, Pauquette Street, East Pleasant Street, Washington Street and West Wisconsin Avenue.
There was a public hearing held on the project earlier this month. One resident asked why sidewalk is being added to both sides of East Minnehaha Avenue.
Council member Mark Hahn asked Public Works Director Aaron Jahncke if the concerns of the citizens were addressed.
Jahncke said he talked to the residents and explained why the sidewalk was being placed on both sides of East Minnehaha Ave.
“I reached out to those individuals after the meeting,” Jahncke said. “That block of Minnehaha is the only portion of that subdivision without sidewalk on both sides of the street and in the areas that we can put sidewalk on the street where there’s not extraordinary circumstances like building large retaining walls or making huge cuts that would exacerbate the cost – we always put sidewalk on both sides of the street.”
Jahncke said there is no start date yet.
The motion passed to go forward with the project as did the motion to accept the bid from Rennhack Construction Company. There was a single opposing vote from council member Eric Shimpach of District 6, he voted against both motions.
The assessments for property owners span from $29.48 to $2,512.80.
Property owners will be assessed the full amount of the sidewalk costs. If the assessment is $300 or less the property owners will have 60 days to pay the full invoice. If the total cost is between $300 and $1,500, the property owner will have three years to pay the invoice plus 1% interest and if the cost is greater than $1,500, the owner will have five years plus 1% interest to pay the invoice.