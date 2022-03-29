Portage High School theater performing for first audience in two years

After two years of restrictions and three months of rehearsals, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang are ready to fill the Portage High School auditorium for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

When the curtains rise for opening night Thursday, it will mark the end of a two-year cancellation of theater performances at the school, something Theater Director Beth Edmondson says couldn’t come soon enough.

“(Theater is) a program that pulls lots of different kinds of kids together and it forms a lot of bonds,” she said. “I hate that (the students) missed out on it.”

The musical, which runs through the weekend, chronicles a day in the life of Charlie Brown, and all the blanket dragging and 5-cent psychiatry that ensues. In two acts, the students showcase joy and chaos — two things they’ve had an abundance of in the last three months putting the show together.

Rehearsals are typically held Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights. However, it’s a bit of a juggling act getting the whole cast together in one place at the same time.

On March 24, for instance, a few of the Peanuts, including Charlie Brown himself, had to miss part of rehearsal due to their induction into the National Honor Society. Brown was not available for comment.

“That gets kind of crazy juggling, ‘Okay, who’s going to be here on what day?’” said Edmondson. “I had to create some very intricate schedules.”

Emma Alden will be donning a blue dress and putting on a smug face as Lucy in the show. The last time she performed with the high school theater, she was a freshman. Now, she’s preparing for graduation as a senior.

“It’s kind of like you started it and now you get to go out with a bang,” she said.

For Alden, who’s been performing since she was 11, it’s been a difficult two years. Not only being away from the stage, but not having as much contact with the friends she’s made through theater. This period of “being in our own worlds” without each other, she says, has caused the cast members to struggle a little bit with staying on task.

“It’s been a bit more difficult to get everybody to concentrate,” she said. “Once everybody gets on the same page I think we get things done really fast.”

But where they may struggle with attention, they certainly have no issue in the enthusiasm department.

“They stepped right in with crazy awesome energy,” Edmondson said. “They were so excited to be here.”

Edmondson said she’s proud of the resilience of her students as well, jumping back in after such a long time away.

“They’ve been dedicated, they’ve been focused, they have put their all into what they’re doing on stage,” she said.