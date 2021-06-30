Portage housing task force seeks answers on housing shortage question

“We want to know if it’s our schools, our recreation options, or is it quality of life,” Sobiek said. “Also, what brought them to Portage? What do they want in the community? What do they like about it here?”

Sobiek believes the housing task force will be able to take that information and share it with key stakeholders in the community.

“These stakeholders include developers,” Sobiek said. “The survey will hopefully explain if we need multi-family housing, starter homes or workforce housing.”

Sobiek and Hamele said this is not just a Portage problem.

“All communities in U.S. are facing these issues,” Sobiek said. “These communities, like us, are trying to come up with solutions for deal with affordable housing shortage.”

They both said the future is unclear.

“Nobody really knows for sure what is going to happen with the market,” Hamele said. “How long is it going to last? Some people think there will be a bubble that will burst in a year or two. Others think the market could slowly fade down and not burst. We do know the issue of a shortage in houses is not going away.”

Sobiek said he is expecting the results from the survey from UW-Extension in July. Sobiek said he will present the report to the common council later this summer.

