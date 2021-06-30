Portage housing task force seeks answers on housing shortage question

A new task force is waiting on results for a housing study the city of Portage released with the help of UW-Extension. Officials agree on one thing when it comes to the local housing market: Portage has a shortage of affordable homes available.
Director of Business Development and Planning for Portage Steve Sobiek said the task force was created to help understand why there is a housing shortage in Portage.
“The task force will be identifying barriers we are seeing in the community that are contributing to the shortage of available housing,” Sobiek said.
Real Estate Agent Travis Hamele said the housing market is a sellers’ market with many houses are selling within days of reaching the market and receiving multiple offers. He believes the solution is building more homes.
“We’re not building enough houses," he said. " The Baby Boomers have not been moving out of their houses at the same rate during COVID-19 as before. Before last year, these older adults were moving out of their homes. Their children move out after college and Boomers in the past have downsized their homes.”
Hamele said because these people are not moving out of their homes, the need for more homes increases.
“However, the cost of building materials has also risen recently,” Hamele said. “That makes developing more difficult.”
Another generation of home buyers has also made an unexpected entrance into the housing market.
“Millennials started investing in wealth and entered the housing market,” Hamele said. “This was not expected before COVID-19, so it has been a surprise. No one expected them to be big players in the housing market.”
Hamele said a different factor also has picked up over the last year.
“One of the trends is a lot of people are leaving the city and moving into more rural communities like Portage,” Hamele said. “People have been moving from Madison and other southern cities to areas like Portage.”
Hamele said this is due to a number of factors.
“There is an excellent interstate system which allows easy access for commuters,” Hamele said. “The cost of living is a little less in Portage.”
Sobiek agreed with this fact and said so does the preliminary data from a prior survey.
“Portage is a huge job creator,” Sobiek said. “People from outside the city of Portage and even outside Columbia County commute to Portage to work. We have lots of commuters coming into the city and county every day for work.”
Sobiek said the city is falling short with housing options. A lot of the survey questions focused on what brought residents or workers to Portage.
“We want to know if it’s our schools, our recreation options, or is it quality of life,” Sobiek said. “Also, what brought them to Portage? What do they want in the community? What do they like about it here?”
Sobiek believes the housing task force will be able to take that information and share it with key stakeholders in the community.
“These stakeholders include developers,” Sobiek said. “The survey will hopefully explain if we need multi-family housing, starter homes or workforce housing.”
Sobiek and Hamele said this is not just a Portage problem.
“All communities in U.S. are facing these issues,” Sobiek said. “These communities, like us, are trying to come up with solutions for deal with affordable housing shortage.”
They both said the future is unclear.
“Nobody really knows for sure what is going to happen with the market,” Hamele said. “How long is it going to last? Some people think there will be a bubble that will burst in a year or two. Others think the market could slowly fade down and not burst. We do know the issue of a shortage in houses is not going away.”
Sobiek said he is expecting the results from the survey from UW-Extension in July. Sobiek said he will present the report to the common council later this summer.