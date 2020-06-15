Portage is getting an Arby's, Burger King and more in 2020

Sobiek said new developers and businesses have been particularly impressed by the mutual success of the three grocery stores located on the city’s north side -- Aldi, Walmart and Festival Foods -- which will be close to the new restaurants.

“There’s a buzz and they want to be a part of it,” Sobiek said of new businesses. “There’s a lucrative market here and they’ve seen some really impressive growth” in recent years.

Other business activity includes K&M Tire Company from Ohio, which is building a distribution center in the city’s Industrial Park near the Portage Enterprise Center, and the in-progress expansion of a Culver’s restaurant headquarters, also in Industrial Park, Sobiek said. Brothers Jeff Liegel and Chad Stevenson today own more than 20 Culver’s franchises in the U.S. after opening their first in Portage in 1994.

“They honestly can’t build enough of them and have never been busier,” Sobiek said of the Culver’s headquarters expansion and how the brothers have opened several Culver’s restaurants in Florida in recent years. “We’re so proud of them because both of them are from this area and are incredible success stories. They’ve done so much for our community.”