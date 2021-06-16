Portage kitchen fire displaces family

The Portage Fire Department was dispatched to 118 East Carroll Street Wednesday afternoon for fire that started in the kitchen of a residence.

Arriving firefighters saw light smoke showing from the exterior of the two-family, two story residence. The tenant was cooking on the stove with hot grease when she went upstairs to change clothes. She came downstairs to find the kitchen on fire. She evacuated the home with her children.

Another tenant was able to partially extinguish the fire. Portage police arrived on scene and made sure all residents were out of the house. The fire crews investigated and removed smoke and carbon monoxide from both apartments. The family will be displaced from the home until it can be remodeled.

There were no injuries reported. Unattended cooking with grease was the cause of the fire.