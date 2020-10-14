Portage Library adjusts functioning during pandemic

Portage Public Library continues to function with minimal capacity.
The library closed in March due to coronavirus and was able to re-open in May with 30-minute appointments for 10 people.
The library is operating at 10% capacity, or about 25 people at a time, which Library Director Debbie Bird sees continuing.
“I don’t see us getting out of the 10% for the foreseeable future,” Bird said. “With the COVID cases going up, this seems like a safe way to go. It’s been working out pretty good. I’m in no rush.”
Teen Services and Programming Librarian Pam Roets said the limited capacity and need for social distancing has provided programming challenges.
She said normally many of the programs the library hosts have up to 70 people per session, which is not possible with coronavirus restrictions.
Support Local Journalism
Roets said the library has worked to create programs that allow for social distancing or offer at-home options. The library offers craft workshops to do either inside the library or with a package to pick up for home.
“We are blessed with a large library compared to others in the county, so we can really spread people out,” Roets said. “We try to give the community a lot of options, so if they don’t feel comfortable doing in-person, we will take whatever craft was planned and turn it into a kit, and they can do it at home.”
Roets said the virus has provided challenges but also opened opportunities for collaboration with local businesses.
The library partners with Be Alive Yoga in Portage to offer weekly socially distanced yoga. It partners with Prairie Flower Beads for crafting programs.
Many of the in-person programs take place before or after official library hours.
The library held a donation drive-in partnership with River Haven Homeless Shelter in Portage. It offered residents who brought in self-care items $1 off library fines.
“We really feel strongly about partnering and serving that population, so we were doing what we could to partner with River Haven,” Roets said.
While the library offered a reduction of fines, most people just donated, Roets said.
“We have an amazing community who’s so generous and are always looking for ways to help out,” Roets said.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.