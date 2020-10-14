Portage Library adjusts functioning during pandemic

“We are blessed with a large library compared to others in the county, so we can really spread people out,” Roets said. “We try to give the community a lot of options, so if they don’t feel comfortable doing in-person, we will take whatever craft was planned and turn it into a kit, and they can do it at home.”

Roets said the virus has provided challenges but also opened opportunities for collaboration with local businesses.

The library partners with Be Alive Yoga in Portage to offer weekly socially distanced yoga. It partners with Prairie Flower Beads for crafting programs.

Many of the in-person programs take place before or after official library hours.

The library held a donation drive-in partnership with River Haven Homeless Shelter in Portage. It offered residents who brought in self-care items $1 off library fines.

“We really feel strongly about partnering and serving that population, so we were doing what we could to partner with River Haven,” Roets said.

While the library offered a reduction of fines, most people just donated, Roets said.

“We have an amazing community who’s so generous and are always looking for ways to help out,” Roets said.

