Portage Library focusing on connecting with community in four-year plan

The technology goals include lessening the digital divide in the community and educating adults on technology basics. The objectives for those goals include expanding Wi-Fi into the library parking lot and offering classes on how to protect you identity online and reduce cyber-attacks.

One of those classes is happening this weekend. “Technology Programs for Beginners” is being held in the Bidwell Room at the Portage Public Library next Monday afternoon.

The third goal is connection, Bird said this is key to any library. She said one of the goals within connection is to partner with other Columbia County libraries with objectives being to collaborate on programming and promoting Portage culture and history.

Bird presented statistics that showed the library is currently being used more by non-residents than Portage residents.

The library has a total of 7,731 registered card holders, 3,070 of those are not City of Portage residents and 4,661 are Portage residents. However, Portage residents make up less than 40% of library card usage over the last two years. From Aug. 2019 to July 2021 2,367 non-residents used their library card compared to 1,665 city residents.