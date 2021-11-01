Portage Library focusing on connecting with community in four-year plan

Debbie Bird wants the Portage Public Library to once again be a focal point and gathering place in the community.
“Before the pandemic, the library was seen as the living room of the community,” library director Bird said. “The lobby is a welcome center for where people can find where things are in the community. It’s also seen as an outreach connecting with businesses.”
Bird outlined the library’s 2022-2026 strategic plan at the Portage Common Council last Thursday with a short presentation.
She said the pandemic has been difficult for the library but they are bouncing back.
“We have been seeing people coming back and wanting to be at the library,” Bird said. “People come in and use our technology resources, they read the newspaper and participate in programs.”
Bird said from 2016-2020 the library held 2,208 programs spanning all ages attended by over 44,000 people.
One of those programs is the pre-school story time that is held on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Story time includes reading, games. Last week at pre-school story time Police Chief of Police Keith Klafke read “The Runaway Pumpkin” to a group of kids.
“We usually get quite a few kids on Tuesdays,” Bird said. “Sometimes we get as many as 30 kids for story time.”
The library has a new mission and vision statements that were crafted by the library staff in April and updated and approved by the Planning committee in July.
The mission statement is, “The Portage Public Library serves and supports the community through open access to resources, partnerships and technology.” The new vision statement is, “(the library) aspires to be the community’s social and learning hub, improving the quality of life for everyone.”
Goals and Objectives
Bird described the goals and objectives through 2026 for the Portage Public Library are a three-legged stool. The goals set by the library staff are literacy, technology and connection.
“These are broad goals for the library and each goal has a set of multiple goals within the goal and each of those goals has a couple of objectives to reach that goal,” Bird said.
She outlined one of those goals for an example on Thursday night for literacy. The first goal of is to “increase literacy in our community.”
Then there are three objectives that go with that goal including developing two English as a second language programs every year for different age groups, promote literacy through tutor programs and generating learning toys and computer programs for children to use in the library.
The technology goals include lessening the digital divide in the community and educating adults on technology basics. The objectives for those goals include expanding Wi-Fi into the library parking lot and offering classes on how to protect you identity online and reduce cyber-attacks.
One of those classes is happening this weekend. “Technology Programs for Beginners” is being held in the Bidwell Room at the Portage Public Library next Monday afternoon.
The third goal is connection, Bird said this is key to any library. She said one of the goals within connection is to partner with other Columbia County libraries with objectives being to collaborate on programming and promoting Portage culture and history.
Bird presented statistics that showed the library is currently being used more by non-residents than Portage residents.
The library has a total of 7,731 registered card holders, 3,070 of those are not City of Portage residents and 4,661 are Portage residents. However, Portage residents make up less than 40% of library card usage over the last two years. From Aug. 2019 to July 2021 2,367 non-residents used their library card compared to 1,665 city residents.
“This means more people outside of the city are using the library,” Bird said. “But they have cards, so we just have to get them back to using their cards.”
Over the last five years, just over 40% of checkouts were made by Portage residents. Residents from the towns of Pacific, Lewiston, Buffalo, Marcellon, Fort Winnebago, Caledonia and the villages of Pardeeville and Wyocena are the primary users of the Portage library outside of Portage.
Bird said the library has had success and trouble in hiring recently. The library recently lost four circulation clerks who left the library, but Bird said those positions have been hired and are now full.
The Portage Public Library is still searching for a children services librarian. In June Dawn Foster retired from the position she held for 15 years and Bird has been searching for a predecessor since.
“We’ve posted the job twice and will put it out a third time in December in hopes of getting an applicant with the proper degree or have recently graduated from library school,” Bird said. “The position requires a master’s degree and is very, very important to the library. Our goal is to build the position with a new person from the ground up.”
Along with searching for a new youth children’s librarian is reaching out to the area schools.
“We want these kids to be lifetime library users and working with the schools is a major step in achieving that goal,” Bird said.