Portage library, schools want to help you save money on your internet bill

About 1 in 5 households in Columbia County do not have internet subscriptions, Eppinger said, and many residents who have them struggle with internet connectivity issues anyway. Since the pandemic started last spring, Portage Community School District has purchased 160 “mobile hotspots” allowing students to connect a computer or tablet to their phone’s internet service.

“COVID-19 has taught us that the digital divide is far worse than we ever thought,” Eppinger said. “But I think we can overcome it by investing in our community."

“We can’t fill out the application for you, but we can help you navigate the process," Eppinger said.

Portage Public Library is now developing a five-year strategic plan that responds to the service needs of Columbia County including internet and patrons should expect more programming like Thursday’s going forward, Library Director Debbie Bird said.

“We think there are probably a lot of people who don’t normally look to federal programs for money but would qualify (for EBB),” Bird said. “We’re hoping that through word of mouth, people will say, ‘Wow, this really is valuable,’ and then depending on who they reach themselves, hopefully it will generate even more interest for the session in June.”