Portage library, schools want to help you save money on your internet bill

Portage Public Library and Portage Community School District want residents to know how they can save hundreds of dollars on their internet bills thanks to a new federal program.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit program is the subject of informative sessions 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and June 24 at the library. The program is designed to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing from a pool of $3.2 billion.
“It’s a staggering amount of money,” said Amy Eppinger, the school district’s director of instructional technology and a Portage Public Library board member. “But we encourage people to apply as soon as possible because the program ends when the money runs out.”
Qualifying residents can save $50 a month or $600 a year on their internet bills, Eppinger said. Those living on tribal lands can save up to $75 a month.
“(Six hundred dollars) is a whole month's rent for a lot of folks,” said Chris Baker, the library’s teen services and technology coordinator. “Compared to statewide and national metrics, we just don’t have great broadband access in our area, and we feel that we can be a strong part of the solution.”
About 1 in 5 households in Columbia County do not have internet subscriptions, Eppinger said, and many residents who have them struggle with internet connectivity issues anyway. Since the pandemic started last spring, Portage Community School District has purchased 160 “mobile hotspots” allowing students to connect a computer or tablet to their phone’s internet service.
“COVID-19 has taught us that the digital divide is far worse than we ever thought,” Eppinger said. “But I think we can overcome it by investing in our community."
“We can’t fill out the application for you, but we can help you navigate the process," Eppinger said.
Portage Public Library is now developing a five-year strategic plan that responds to the service needs of Columbia County including internet and patrons should expect more programming like Thursday’s going forward, Library Director Debbie Bird said.
“We think there are probably a lot of people who don’t normally look to federal programs for money but would qualify (for EBB),” Bird said. “We’re hoping that through word of mouth, people will say, ‘Wow, this really is valuable,’ and then depending on who they reach themselves, hopefully it will generate even more interest for the session in June.”
People can start signing up for EBB on Wednesday at GetEmergencyBroadband.org. Wisconsin is estimated to have more than 300,000 eligible households for EBB and could be eligible for the funds if their income in 2020 was at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers, if they suffered a significant income loss.
Other eligibility factors can be found at fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
“My understanding is it’s a relatively simple process but daunting because federal programs sometimes look more complicated than they are,” Baker said. “There are some pretty generous stipulations that would help someone qualify and we’ll be here as a cheerleader and to help guide you through the steps you need to take to do this.”
