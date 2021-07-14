 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage library tackles racism with month-long community read
0 Comments
alert top story

Portage library tackles racism with month-long community read

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Portage library tackles racism

Adult Services Librarian and Technology Coordinator Chris Baker stocks the shelves Thursday with copies of "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee, which will be used for a "community read" at the Portage Public Library from July 19 to Aug. 19. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will discuss the book and answer questions in the new Beasley Park Pavilion at Pauquette Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

 PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY/Contributed

Portage Public Library will explore the ways that residents might come together to combat racism during a month-long community read, which concludes with a visit from Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Library patrons, from July 19 to Aug. 19, will be encouraged to read and participate in a series of events concerning “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee.

They may check out one of 45 copies of the New York Times Bestseller from the library for up to 14 days without renewals or holds or download the digital audiobook on Libby and Overdrive.

“I think the most important thing to point out is that combating racism is apolitical -- it's something we all ought to unify from,” Adult Services Librarian and Technology Coordinator Chris Baker said.

The book, published in February 2021, covers topics including the “zero-sum theory,” Baker said, which is the idea that one group of people must be pulled down in order for another group to succeed and is “a lie we’ve been told by people in power, for decades."

Library Director Debbie Bird said, “This is about communication. I just think there’s nothing gained by keeping opinions to ourselves and stewing in some opinion you don’t feel you can share with others. I think that by allowing a platform for people to honestly speak together, and do it respectfully, might be just what we all need.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Discussion questions will be posted regularly on the library’s Facebook page from July 26 through Aug. 12, and Portage High School Vocal Music Director Stephen Rodrigues-Pavao will hold an in-person book discussion at the library at 6 p.m. Aug. 12.

Barnes, the first African American lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and the second to ever hold statewide office, will speak and answer questions at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Beasley Pavilion at Pauquette Park.

Barnes says on his state government website that he grew up in the 53206 zip code of Milwaukee, which is “one of our nation's most impoverished and incarcerated areas.”

Barnes assumed office in January 2019.

His visit provides Portage residents with an opportunity “to connect with the state government and learn what it plans to do to combat racism,” Baker said. 

It's the first major community read project from the current staff at Portage Public Library and residents should expect another one in 2022, Baker said.

“As an administrator, what I want to say more than anything is the library is trying to redefine itself,” Bird said of the community read. “I think it‘s important that we reach this part of our community that’s asking for something from us (on this topic) and that we try to address the needs of our community.

“Some people might not think a library is capable of answering or responding to these questions, but we want to try, regardless.”

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

Portage Community Read events

July 7: "Sum of Us" books available for checkout at Portage Public Library

July 19: Community read begins and patrons may sign up for email list at the library

July 26-Aug. 12: Discussion questions posted at Facebook.com/PortagePublicLibrary

6 p.m. Aug. 12: Book discussion with Stephen Rodrigues-Pavao at the library

6 p.m. Aug. 19: Q&A with state Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes at the Beasley Pavilion in Pauquette Park

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News