Portage library tackles racism with month-long community read

Portage Public Library will explore the ways that residents might come together to combat racism during a month-long community read, which concludes with a visit from Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Library patrons, from July 19 to Aug. 19, will be encouraged to read and participate in a series of events concerning “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee.

They may check out one of 45 copies of the New York Times Bestseller from the library for up to 14 days without renewals or holds or download the digital audiobook on Libby and Overdrive.

“I think the most important thing to point out is that combating racism is apolitical -- it's something we all ought to unify from,” Adult Services Librarian and Technology Coordinator Chris Baker said.

The book, published in February 2021, covers topics including the “zero-sum theory,” Baker said, which is the idea that one group of people must be pulled down in order for another group to succeed and is “a lie we’ve been told by people in power, for decades."