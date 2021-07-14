Portage library tackles racism with month-long community read

Portage Public Library will explore the ways that residents might come together to combat racism during a month-long community read, which concludes with a visit from Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Library patrons, from July 19 to Aug. 19, will be encouraged to read and participate in a series of events concerning “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee.
They may check out one of 45 copies of the New York Times Bestseller from the library for up to 14 days without renewals or holds or download the digital audiobook on Libby and Overdrive.
“I think the most important thing to point out is that combating racism is apolitical -- it's something we all ought to unify from,” Adult Services Librarian and Technology Coordinator Chris Baker said.
The book, published in February 2021, covers topics including the “zero-sum theory,” Baker said, which is the idea that one group of people must be pulled down in order for another group to succeed and is “a lie we’ve been told by people in power, for decades."
Library Director Debbie Bird said, “This is about communication. I just think there’s nothing gained by keeping opinions to ourselves and stewing in some opinion you don’t feel you can share with others. I think that by allowing a platform for people to honestly speak together, and do it respectfully, might be just what we all need.”
Discussion questions will be posted regularly on the library’s Facebook page from July 26 through Aug. 12, and Portage High School Vocal Music Director Stephen Rodrigues-Pavao will hold an in-person book discussion at the library at 6 p.m. Aug. 12.
Barnes, the first African American lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and the second to ever hold statewide office, will speak and answer questions at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Beasley Pavilion at Pauquette Park.
Barnes says on his state government website that he grew up in the 53206 zip code of Milwaukee, which is “one of our nation's most impoverished and incarcerated areas.”
Barnes assumed office in January 2019.
His visit provides Portage residents with an opportunity “to connect with the state government and learn what it plans to do to combat racism,” Baker said.
It's the first major community read project from the current staff at Portage Public Library and residents should expect another one in 2022, Baker said.
“As an administrator, what I want to say more than anything is the library is trying to redefine itself,” Bird said of the community read. “I think it‘s important that we reach this part of our community that’s asking for something from us (on this topic) and that we try to address the needs of our community.