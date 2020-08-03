Portage Lions Club's 44th Radio Auction fundraiser rescheduled for Aug. 22

Currently the plan for the in-person auction is to limit the number of people in the school's cafeteria to 10 at a time. Social distancing and the state’s mask mandate will also be enforced.

“It’s going to be limited, it’s going to be more radio than anything,” said Schaper. “We usually have about 100 people who come in and look. We have people who come in and sit from noon to 3:30 p.m., we can’t have 100 people in there this year.”

Money raised from the auction is used by the Lions Club to provide scholarships and service programs such as preschool vision tests, glasses to those in need and transporting eye tissue to and from eye banks in Madison, said Schaper. The money raised also helps fund the club’s annual Easter egg hunt, donations to Portage High School athletics, Portage Food Pantry and Stuff the Bus school supplies drive.

Schaper said she’s concerned that the event's initial postponement and new social distancing rules could cause less participation and and raise less money.

She said the club is also concerned about the possibility of a cancellation again.