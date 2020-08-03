Portage Lions Club's 44th Radio Auction fundraiser rescheduled for Aug. 22

The Portage Lions Club Radio Auction is finally happening this month after it was postponed in April due to Wisconsin’s previous COVID-19 safer at home order.
“We had no choice, we were very much so disappointed,” said Nancy Schaper, Lions Club member and auction organizer. “Disappointed for our Lions Club, all the work we’d done at the time (and) for our community who was looking forward to it at that time, and our donors.”
The 44th annual radio auction will be held Aug. 22, on 1350-AM WPDR, where bidders can listen to the station to hear descriptions of the auction items and place bids.
Auction items are also on display at St. Mary’s Catholic School cafeteria, where bidders can view the items in person and bid. Schaper said the in-person auction will be different from past events.
Currently the plan for the in-person auction is to limit the number of people in the school's cafeteria to 10 at a time. Social distancing and the state’s mask mandate will also be enforced.
“It’s going to be limited, it’s going to be more radio than anything,” said Schaper. “We usually have about 100 people who come in and look. We have people who come in and sit from noon to 3:30 p.m., we can’t have 100 people in there this year.”
Money raised from the auction is used by the Lions Club to provide scholarships and service programs such as preschool vision tests, glasses to those in need and transporting eye tissue to and from eye banks in Madison, said Schaper. The money raised also helps fund the club’s annual Easter egg hunt, donations to Portage High School athletics, Portage Food Pantry and Stuff the Bus school supplies drive.
Schaper said she’s concerned that the event's initial postponement and new social distancing rules could cause less participation and and raise less money.
She said the club is also concerned about the possibility of a cancellation again.
“Who knows what’s going to happen in the next three weeks," Schaper said. "If this plan gets changed, it’s going to be done for the year. The money we raise gets spent during the year, and we give out a lot of money. We don’t usually worry because in April we've usually replenished our money.”
Last year’s auction raised almost $13,000 and Schaper said they had nearly 500 people participate through the radio station and in-person.
Items at this year's auction include a year-long membership to Anytime Fitness, a Verlo Mattress set, spa packages from Wholeistic Healing Wellness Clinic, gift baskets and gift certificates.
When the auction was originally slated for April, the event included Brewers and Badgers tickets, but those have been removed due to the cancellation of sporting events during the pandemic, said Schaper.
