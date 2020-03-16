Portage Lions preparing for 44th Radio Auction; date subject to change

Whether the event is postponed or not, Portage Lions Club members are preparing for their 44th Radio Auction and biggest fundraiser of the year.
“We’re playing it by ear,” member Nancy Schaper said of the auction that’s currently set to be broadcast at noon April 4 on WPDR-AM/1350.
A worsening coronavirus outbreak in America means that interested radio auction participants should check for event updates on the Lions Club website -- portagelionsclub.org -- its Facebook page and the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce online events calendar, members said Friday.
With any event, “Everybody is at somebody else’s mercy,” Schaper said. “It would take a lot of work to change (the date) and we’re hoping it doesn’t change.”
The auction typically draws about 50 people to the St. Mary School cafeteria and Lions members have discussed the possibility of holding the auction without an audience this year.
Members said if the club can’t hold the auction April 4, the event would be postponed -- not canceled.
Last year’s auction generated about $13,000 before expenses, member Heather Smith said. That’s more than half of what the group spends on local projects each year.
The auction features more than 600 items that can be perused in booklets downloaded on the Lions website or picked up at the Chamber and several downtown businesses. Donated items are being displayed in the window of Cory Otto/EXP Realty LLC, 309 DeWitt St.
“It’s amazing how in tune people are with this event and how generous they are,” Lions treasurer Kristi Radant said. “People start asking about it several months beforehand.”
As always, the items run the gamut including a framed photograph of the traveling Vietnam veterans tribute wall, when it came to Portage in September; a 1900-era map of the city of Portage; collectors’ items such as sports cards and a reproduction of the original Chatty Kathy doll from 1960; antiques; clothing; appliances; gift certificates and more.
“We also have a scooter, a golf cart and a director’s chair,” charter member Emil Mravik said of the items that caught his eye Friday. “It’s a great variety.”
“One of our favorite parts of the auction is when the wife is at the auction bidding on an item while the husband is at home bidding on that same item,” Mravik said with a laugh. “We keep that going as much as we can.”
The Lions Club -- which launched in Portage in January 1968 and held its first auction in the mid-1970s -- aims to raise $10,000 from its radio auctions each year. That support allows Lions to provide more than 600 vision screenings for children in the Portage area every year and to donate thousands of eyeglasses to people all over the world, among other projects.
Annually, the local club issues three $1,000 college scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship to a person of any age for job improvement.
Members said Friday they recently purchased a tree for $500 that will be planted at Gunderson Park later this year and hope to provide a donation soon to River Haven homeless shelter, which is trying to renovate its deteriorating bathrooms.
The bigger the auction, the bigger the club’s impact will be in 2020.
“I’m so impressed with the amount of people who contribute to this auction and their willingness to contribute to it,” said Lions member Tom Weisenberger, who joined the club eight months ago in search of “grassroots level” service in the community. “The people are more than happy to share what they have for the rest of us because it’s a worthy cause. The money we get here is donated back into the community again and I think everybody knows that.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.