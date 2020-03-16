Portage Lions preparing for 44th Radio Auction; date subject to change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s amazing how in tune people are with this event and how generous they are,” Lions treasurer Kristi Radant said. “People start asking about it several months beforehand.”

As always, the items run the gamut including a framed photograph of the traveling Vietnam veterans tribute wall, when it came to Portage in September; a 1900-era map of the city of Portage; collectors’ items such as sports cards and a reproduction of the original Chatty Kathy doll from 1960; antiques; clothing; appliances; gift certificates and more.

“We also have a scooter, a golf cart and a director’s chair,” charter member Emil Mravik said of the items that caught his eye Friday. “It’s a great variety.”

“One of our favorite parts of the auction is when the wife is at the auction bidding on an item while the husband is at home bidding on that same item,” Mravik said with a laugh. “We keep that going as much as we can.”

The Lions Club -- which launched in Portage in January 1968 and held its first auction in the mid-1970s -- aims to raise $10,000 from its radio auctions each year. That support allows Lions to provide more than 600 vision screenings for children in the Portage area every year and to donate thousands of eyeglasses to people all over the world, among other projects.