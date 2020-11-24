Portage looking to bring new, different holiday celebrations to community this year

The city of Portage is bringing new traditions to this year’s holiday celebrations, along with the familiar ones from the past.

New this year is an opportunity to take festive photos outside of Commerce Plaza, 303 W Wisconsin St., which will be decorated with Christmas trees and wreaths by the Portage Chamber of Commerce. A mailbox for letters to Santa will also be available at the plaza starting Nov. 27.

Chamber Executive Director Marianne Hanson encourages visitors to share their photos on social media with #portagewi.

Another new addition is the holiday lights and decorations contest, sponsored in a partnership with the chamber and Wisconsin River Title.

“We’re looking for the most festive holiday light decorations,” Hanson said.

Entries are due to the chamber office by Dec. 10, and addresses will be listed on the chamber website, www.portagewi.com, for community members to drive through the city and view the decorations.

Hanson said judging will be based on overall outside curb appeal, with the winner announced Dec. 21.

Santa will make a stop in the city, but with a little less flare to allow for COVID-19 safety practices.