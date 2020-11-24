Portage looking to bring new, different holiday celebrations to community this year

The city of Portage is bringing new traditions to this year’s holiday celebrations, along with the familiar ones from the past.
New this year is an opportunity to take festive photos outside of Commerce Plaza, 303 W Wisconsin St., which will be decorated with Christmas trees and wreaths by the Portage Chamber of Commerce. A mailbox for letters to Santa will also be available at the plaza starting Nov. 27.
Chamber Executive Director Marianne Hanson encourages visitors to share their photos on social media with #portagewi.
Another new addition is the holiday lights and decorations contest, sponsored in a partnership with the chamber and Wisconsin River Title.
“We’re looking for the most festive holiday light decorations,” Hanson said.
Entries are due to the chamber office by Dec. 10, and addresses will be listed on the chamber website, www.portagewi.com, for community members to drive through the city and view the decorations.
Hanson said judging will be based on overall outside curb appeal, with the winner announced Dec. 21.
Santa will make a stop in the city, but with a little less flare to allow for COVID-19 safety practices.
“In the past, he has arrived by airplane for the crowd to greet him at the airport, but this year we made some changes to keep him and the visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hanson said. “You can pack the family in the car and drive-thru to see Santa on top of the fire truck.”
Residents can attend the drive-thru visit at the Portage High School parking lot from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 27.
The St. Mary’s Catholic Church Community Outreach Committee will hold a Fill the Truck fundraiser to gather cleaning supplies for the River Haven Homeless Shelter. Visitors can donate supplies at the drive-thru.
The Chamber, downtown businesses improvement district and the city are working to get the community decorated for the winter holidays, despite not being able to host the usual Christmas tree lighting or parade, Hanson said.
Residents can expect to see holiday greenery, lights and holiday themed inflatables. Large light-up snowflakes and garlands will be hung on street lights, with a variety of local businesses preparing holiday window displays.
The Portage Parks and Recreation department is partnering with the Portage Optimists Club to host its Call From Santa event. Residents can submit a form, found at portage.recdesk.com, and their children will receive a phone call from Santa, said Mike Percy, the city’s recreation coordinator.
Forms should be submitted to the Portage Parks and Recreation department, 701 W Slifer St, Portage, by Dec. 11.
Phone calls will be made to participants Dec. 13, between 6:30-7:30 p.m.
“We have partnered with the Portage Optimists Club, who volunteer to make the calls to the children as Santa,” Percy said. “It’s a free event, and each ear we get between 50-100 kids.”
Hanson is also encouraging residents to support local businesses all throughout the Holiday season, and especially on Small Business Saturday which will be on Nov. 28. Many businesses in Portage will be offering sales and specials on stocking stuffers and last minutes gifts, along with offering curbside pick up.
“We are asking you to support our local businesses this season and help us spread some Portage Holiday Cheer,” Hanson said. “Please remember to wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance. We all want to enjoy the holidays and we need everyone to do their part to help us stop the spread of COVID-19.”
