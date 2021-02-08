Portage man arrested for seventh offense of driving while intoxicated

A Portage man was arrested for a seventh offense of driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop Saturday.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 33 near Tritz Road in the town of Caledonia for a traffic violation. The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming the vehicle and the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver.

Jason F. Wright, 42, was arrested and taken to jail. He may face charges of marijuana possession, failure to install an ignition device, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation following a field test and a vehicle search. He was cited for open intoxicants in a vehicle. Wright remains in custody as of Monday afternoon. He has not yet been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court.

A passenger was taken to jail for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, who is no longer in custody, was cited for possession and open intoxicants in a vehicle and has not been charged in court.

