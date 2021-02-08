 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage man arrested for seventh offense of driving while intoxicated
comments
alert top story

Portage man arrested for seventh offense of driving while intoxicated

{{featured_button_text}}

A Portage man was arrested for a seventh offense of driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 33 near Tritz Road in the town of Caledonia for a traffic violation. The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming the vehicle and the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver.

Jason F. Wright, 42, was arrested and taken to jail. He may face charges of marijuana possession, failure to install an ignition device, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation following a field test and a vehicle search. He was cited for open intoxicants in a vehicle. Wright remains in custody as of Monday afternoon. He has not yet been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court.

A passenger was taken to jail for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, who is no longer in custody, was cited for possession and open intoxicants in a vehicle and has not been charged in court.

jason wright

Wright

 COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeche, Laurie L.
Obituaries

Jeche, Laurie L.

BEAVER DAM—Laurie L. Jeche, age 60, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, after a bat…

Oosterhof, Rodney Randall
Obituaries

Oosterhof, Rodney Randall

DEFOREST—Rodney Randall Oosterhof, age 63, of DeForest, passed away unexpectedly at the American Center in Madison on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Governor & GOP Trade Pre-Budget Themes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News