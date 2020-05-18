Portage man charged with 8th OWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 52-year-old Portage man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for the eighth time.

Raymond F. Parlich appeared May 14 via video for an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a $1,000 cash bond and Parlich remained in jail as of Monday afternoon, according to online records. He was also charged with driving with a revoked license. Parlich faces more than 12 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted on all charges.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 13, a Portage police officer observed a vehicle traveling on Thompson Street which was closed and and barricaded to traffic. The officer conducted a traffic stop.

The complaint says that Parlich identified himself and said he was aware that he was stopped for going through the blocked area. The officer reported Parlich's eyes were bloodshot, his breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was impaired.

The compaint says Parlich told the officer he had two drinks and noted that he was on parole for OWI and would probably go to jail. The officer conducted sobriety tests on Parlich and a preliminary breath test read 0.11 percent.

Parlich had previous convictions in 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2013.

A pre-trial conference is set for July 14.

