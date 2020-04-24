Portage man charged with child sexual assault

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 42-year-old Portage man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Paul A. Rowe was charged April 16 in Columbia County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child, a felony. He faces 60 years in prison if convicted of the charge. He posted a $5,000 cash bond on April 21 to get out of jail that was set by Judge Troy Cross during Rowe’s initial appearance via video.

According to the criminal complaint, a child disclosed to law enforcement that Rowe had sexually assaulted the child several times in multiple residences over the course of years, starting while the child was under the age of 10.

Rowe may not have contact with the child, the child’s family, the child’s residence or the child’s school. He was furthre ordered to not have unsupervised contact with minors.

A pre-trial conference has been set for June 8.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

