Portage man charged with sexual assault, victim intimidation
Portage man charged with sexual assault, victim intimidation

Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A Portage man was being held in jail on $1,000 cash bond after being charged with sexual assault.

Diamond Winslow, 23, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court Oct. 29 with felony strangulation, felony second degree sexual assault as a repeater, misdemeanor battery as a repeater and misdemeanor intimidating a victim as a repeater. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $1,000 cash bond and Winslow remains in custody.  He faces over 60 years in prison and $130,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. 

According to the criminal complaint, a Portage police officer spoke with a probation officer on Oct. 6 who reported that Winslow violently sexually assaulted one of her clients. The witness told police that the victim reported Winslow assaulted her after she told him "no" in the past week, including injuries to her body. The officer observed a photo of substantial dark bruising on the victim's body.

The victim later reported the same after being contacted by police. The victim also reported that a witness connected to Winslow came to her house with Winslow on speaker phone, trying to convince her to not press charges. The victim later recanted her statement to her probation agent after being intimidated by the call.

The complaint says Winslow was in jail at the time and that a detective listened to his calls asking the second witness to make up a story about the witness and pressuring the victim to recant her statement.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

