You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Portage man dies, 2 Baraboo residents injured when bikes collide
0 comments
alert top story

Portage man dies, 2 Baraboo residents injured when bikes collide

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Portage man is dead after a crash between a motorized bicycle and a motorcycle Sunday near Briggsville, according to information released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Michael D. Gaffney, 67, was the single fatality in an accident that involved three people.

According to a release from Sgt. Jon Pederson, at 10:40 a.m. a motorized bicycle ridden by Gaffney collided with a motorcycle. The driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson FLHTP, Charles Tustison, 57, of Baraboo, suffered non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Sandra L. Tustison, 57, of Baraboo, experienced life-threatening injuries and was transported via MedFlight to a local hospital, according to the release.

The initial investigation found Gaffney was traveling east on Highway 23 near Briggsville in Marquette County. When he began to turn left onto a driveway west of Highway AA, Gaffney rode into Charles Tustison’s path and the motorcyclist was unable to stop in time.

The collision shut down Highway 23 in both directions for hours, but it was reopened as of Monday morning. Patrol officers will continue to investigate, which will include scene reconstruction, according to Pederson.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Tommy Thompson Appointed Interim UW President

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News