Portage man dies, 2 Baraboo residents injured when bikes collide

A Portage man is dead after a crash between a motorized bicycle and a motorcycle Sunday near Briggsville, according to information released by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Michael D. Gaffney, 67, was the single fatality in an accident that involved three people.

According to a release from Sgt. Jon Pederson, at 10:40 a.m. a motorized bicycle ridden by Gaffney collided with a motorcycle. The driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson FLHTP, Charles Tustison, 57, of Baraboo, suffered non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Sandra L. Tustison, 57, of Baraboo, experienced life-threatening injuries and was transported via MedFlight to a local hospital, according to the release.

The initial investigation found Gaffney was traveling east on Highway 23 near Briggsville in Marquette County. When he began to turn left onto a driveway west of Highway AA, Gaffney rode into Charles Tustison’s path and the motorcyclist was unable to stop in time.

The collision shut down Highway 23 in both directions for hours, but it was reopened as of Monday morning. Patrol officers will continue to investigate, which will include scene reconstruction, according to Pederson.

