A 60-year-old Portage man died Friday morning after his truck left Interstate 39 and crashed into a ditch.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a news release that at 7:34 a.m., a blue 2017 Chevy Silverado traveling north on I-39 veered off the interstate and went into the east side ditch near County Highway CX.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene. A 57-year-old Portage woman was taken to an area hospital with non-threatening injuries. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the crash. A cause has not yet been determined.
The Oxford Fire Department, Oxford EMS, Briggsville Fire Department, Montello EMS and Endeavor Fire & Rescue assisted the Marquette County Sheriff's Office on scene.
All names are being withheld at this time until the families are notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)