Portage man faces 6th OWI after suffering fall in driveway

A 72-year-old Portage man was charged last week with a sixth offense of driving while intoxicated after suffering a fall in his driveway.

Ronald L. Krueger could face 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted of felony OWI and operating over the legal limit. He had an initial appearance Feb. 26 in Columbia County Circuit Court. The judge set a $500 signature bond with conditions of absolute sobriety and no driving without a license.

At 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 29, responders appeared at Krueger's home for a report that a man had fallen in the driveway next to a truck and suffered a hip injury. A deputy on the scene found Krueger on the ground against a white pickup truck.

According to the criminal complaint, Krueger reported drinking four beers between 1 and 8 p.m. before driving home and arriving at 8:45 p.m. He said he was exiting his truck when he slipped on a cord and fell.

The complaint says that a blood test was taken at 11:39 p.m. and found a blood alcohol concentration of 0.119, which is over the legal limit.

Krueger has five previous drunken-driving convictions from 1989, 1991, 1994, 2006 and 2009.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 24.

