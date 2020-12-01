Portage man jailed on $25,000 cash bond after child sexual assault charge

A man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after being charged with child sexual assault.
Dereck Ellis of Portage, 33, was charged Nov. 25 with one felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child and one misdemeanor count of bail jumping. Judge Todd Hepler set $25,000 cash bond and Ellis remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. He may not have unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 or contact with the people involved in the case and their residences. Ellis faces over 60 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
Ellis is accused of sexual assault against a young child on multiple occasions. He denied the allegations to police.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 21. Ellis was on $500 signature bond in an open misdemeanor case for child neglect from February. He faces a larger sentence in this felony case due to a previous conviction of felony theft.
