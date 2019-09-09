A 60-year-old Portage man who died Friday morning after his truck left Interstate 39 and crashed into a ditch has been identified as Douglas M. Scheel.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a news release that at 7:34 a.m., a blue 2017 Chevy Silverado traveling north on I-39 veered off the interstate and went into the east side ditch near County Highway CX.
Scheel, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Pamela Scheel, 57, of Portage, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both Scheels were wearing seat belts.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the crash. A cause was not immediately determined.
Sgt. Matt Strickland with the Wisconsin State Patrol said Friday alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The Oxford Fire Department, Oxford EMS, Briggsville Fire Department, Montello EMS and Endeavor Fire & Rescue assisted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office on scene.
