Portage man released on signature bond for weapon, drug charges
Portage man released on signature bond for weapon, drug charges

Forest Lucas, 60, rural Portage, was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond Monday after an arrest on drug and weapon charges Friday.

According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brander, Columbia County dispatch received several 911 calls about a disturbance involving firearms. While on the phone with the caller, dispatch heard several shots being fired. The shots were later determined to have been fired inside the residence. The caller escaped from the residence before law enforcement arrived.

Police found the suspect outside near the back of the residence. He was observed with a firearm and was given commands from law enforcement to put the firearm down and comply. According to police, Lucas fired a single shot into the woods behind the residence before putting the firearm down and surrendering.

The man was taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. No one was harmed prior to the arrest.

Police determined Lucas was impaired by alcohol and drugs. He faces charges of recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The endangering safety charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

