Portage manufacturers produce hospital beds to help reduce expected shortage from COVID-19

Kruger said about 40 employees will be called back to work at the start of bed production, but he hopes to bring the rest back as production capacity increases. The plan, he said, is to increase capacity each week until it can make 3,000 beds per day.

“We’re just excited to get our employees back to work and excited to start production,” Kruger said.

The company will notify its workers when they’re needed, because their return will be done in waves, Spencer said.

Designed to be comfortable, easy to clean and quick to assemble, the beds can be stacked for efficient storage, Spencer said. Engineers consulted industry experts and doctors during the design process.

To equip Penda’s facility at 2344 W. Wisconsin St. in Portage to produce hospital beds, Spencer said the company has to create new tools. The 300,000-square-foot plant is currently set up to make plastic pickup truck bed liners.