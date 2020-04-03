Portage manufacturers produce hospital beds to help reduce expected shortage from COVID-19

Two Portage manufacturers are working to add hospital beds to their product line ahead of an expected shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
TriEnda and Penda, both owned by Oklahoma-based Kruger Family Industries, will work together to manufacture about 300 beds per day starting Thursday for use by health care facilities across the U.S. and the world, said KFI President David Kruger.
He said engineering teams from both companies collaborated to design the emergency and disaster relief bed for two reasons: “One, we were looking for products to manufacture so that we could get our workers back to work, but two, this seemed like a natural fit to help with the current pandemic that’s going on.”
Between the two Portage facilities, Kruger employs about 550 people. Approximately 300 are currently furloughed due to the state’s “safer at home” order meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, he said. Todd Spencer, vice president of human resources, said TriEnda has maintained production because it serves an essential function by making pallets for the food industry, the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Kruger said about 40 employees will be called back to work at the start of bed production, but he hopes to bring the rest back as production capacity increases. The plan, he said, is to increase capacity each week until it can make 3,000 beds per day.
“We’re just excited to get our employees back to work and excited to start production,” Kruger said.
The company will notify its workers when they’re needed, because their return will be done in waves, Spencer said.
Designed to be comfortable, easy to clean and quick to assemble, the beds can be stacked for efficient storage, Spencer said. Engineers consulted industry experts and doctors during the design process.
To equip Penda’s facility at 2344 W. Wisconsin St. in Portage to produce hospital beds, Spencer said the company has to create new tools. The 300,000-square-foot plant is currently set up to make plastic pickup truck bed liners.
“Normally that process ... to go from concept to having a tool made and running product takes eight to 12 weeks, and we’re going to accomplish it in about three weeks,” Spencer said. “We literally went from a concept to tool drawings under one week, so that’s just amazing. Normally it’s five, six weeks.”
TriEnda expects to start delivering beds the week of April 13, according to a news release. Spencer said the company plans to continue making them even after the pandemic subsides.
Over the last week, the company has been in discussions with more than 200 potential buyers across the country, including local hospitals, state and local governments, FEMA and health care systems, Kruger said. He noted Divine Savior Healthcare of Portage has ordered a few beds.
“We appreciate Divine Savior for being an early customer of ours,” he said.
He declined to say how much the beds cost to produce, but said “we’ve incurred significant costs to this point just to try to get this bed to market.” They are being sold at just under $1,000 each.
For more information on ordering, contact COVID-19@trienda.com, call 608-742-8982 or visit trienda.com.
TriEnda, an industrial thermoforming company on Industrial Road, specializes in heavy-gauge plastic pallets and shipping containers. Kruger has owned TriEnda since 2014 and Penda since 2016.
