Portage moving forward with public comment policy

Portage officials discussed parameters for a public comment period during city council meetings on Monday night.
A policy for public comment will be written and presented at the legislative and regulatory committee meeting next month.
At a recent public hearing a handful of Portage residents spoke in favor of adding a standing agenda item of public comment on City Common Council.
Last week during the common council meeting, Legislative and Regulatory committee chair Mike Charles asked all alderpersons to attend the meeting to get input from all members of the council.
“People are closeted crybabies,” Steve Rohrbeck said. He stated, as did other alderpersons, that this issue started and grew on social media.
Rohrbeck also said it was the elected official’s job to listen to constituents. He agreed that a public comment section was a good idea to have on common council agendas.
Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner, who does not sit on the committee was also asked to speak. He said in the time on the common council there has never been an issue with public comment until the issue with a business owner during U.S. Highway 51 construction this summer.
Mayor Rick Dodd, who does not sit on the committee was asked to speak and give his opinion on the public comment section topic. Dodd also spoke about this incident and his talks with Mitchell Craig of Craig’s Popcorn Corner.
“That gentleman was given the opportunity to speak to the full council if he could separate the construction issue with a personnel issue. He said he could not and he was not allowed to speak due to open meeting laws,” Dodd said. “I had a conversation with him about the issues with him talking about the personnel issue. After that discussion he said he understood why he wasn’t allowed to speak and agreed with the decision.”
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the 10 points had been compiled from state guidelines for public comment during open meetings. The first three points were setting time limits on public comment and where to place public comment on the agenda, the remaining seven points regarded rules for public comment.
Alderperson Eric Shimpach sits on the committee and questioned the proposed 15-minute total time limit and 3-minute time limit per speaker.
“That would mean only 5 people would be allowed to speak,” Shimpach said. “What if a sixth person shows up? Does that mean we don’t care what they have to say?”
Charles stated, “We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere, for lack of a better phrase.”
Another topic that was discussed was where to put public comment on the common council agenda. Shimpach said it should be near the top of the agenda, possibly before the agenda is approved to allow people to speak on agenda topics.
Alderperson Alan Radant said he would like to see public comment toward the end of the meeting just before adjournment.
“In all the research I’ve done, I haven’t seen any public comment at the end of the meeting,” Shimpach said.
There was also a section on behavior prohibited during public comment that is up for consideration. In that section complaints against employees and personal attacks would be prohibited.
Shimpach said he wanted a clearer definition of those two points. He said people should be allowed to talk about complaints against employees.
Murphy said there is a policy in place if residents want to file a complaint against an employee. He added there are legal concerns for allowing complaints against a public employee at an open meeting without the employee being able to defend themselves.
The committee voted to have city hall staff write a policy that will follow the guidance of the committee. The policy is set to be presented at next month’s legislative and regulatory committee meeting and will then go to the full common council for approval.
The policy would allow 30 minutes of public comment, three minutes per person. The drafted policy will outline the rules for the council, rules for the mayor along with who is allowed to comment and what type of comment can be made.
“Whatever we do here is not going to be perfect,” Charles said. “But this is certainly a step in the right direction.”