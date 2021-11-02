Portage moving forward with public comment policy

“That gentleman was given the opportunity to speak to the full council if he could separate the construction issue with a personnel issue. He said he could not and he was not allowed to speak due to open meeting laws,” Dodd said. “I had a conversation with him about the issues with him talking about the personnel issue. After that discussion he said he understood why he wasn’t allowed to speak and agreed with the decision.”

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the 10 points had been compiled from state guidelines for public comment during open meetings. The first three points were setting time limits on public comment and where to place public comment on the agenda, the remaining seven points regarded rules for public comment.

Alderperson Eric Shimpach sits on the committee and questioned the proposed 15-minute total time limit and 3-minute time limit per speaker.

“That would mean only 5 people would be allowed to speak,” Shimpach said. “What if a sixth person shows up? Does that mean we don’t care what they have to say?”

Charles stated, “We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere, for lack of a better phrase.”