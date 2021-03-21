Portage museum brings history to the people

The Historic Indian Agency House is celebrating its 90th season in 2021 and unveiling a new program.
“History on the Move” is a new experience designed to bring history to the community.
Adam Novey serves as the executive director and curator for the Agency House at 1490 Agency House Road in Portage. He said History on the Move is an opportunity for classrooms, nursing homes and veteran groups to have a self-guided tour or bring in an instructor to enjoy a customized, historical, museum-quality experience.
“The story conveyed by our historic site is fascinating, and its lessons are vital,” said Novey. “History on the Move allows us to reach schools too distant for field trips, groups who are too large to safely tour the home during the pandemic, nursing home residents who are facility-bound and more.”
Students from First Immanuel Lutheran School in Cedarburg were able to see History on the Move firsthand earlier this year. The fourth and fifth grade students said they learned a lot, it was fun and enjoyed seeing the artifacts.
Novey described the program as a high-quality, interactive and personalized. It was developed over the winter and will be offered annually during the Agency House off-season, November through April. The Agency House is set to open its doors for the season May 15.
“We will meet the needs and design the program for the audience,” Novey said. “It can be totally self-guided or we can set it up with a hands-on instructor.”
The program was made possible thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin. History on the Move utilizes artifacts and material from the Agency House including interactive educational programming.
“Along with our materials, Wisconsin PBS has also donated a number of historical maps that the program is using,” said Novey. “That grant will allow to continue this program for the foreseeable future.”
History on the Move has visited nearby schools and will continue throughout the spring. Novey said there is a fee per student and mileage fees. The recommended age is third grade through adult.
The program serves a radius of about a two-hour drive from Portage.
