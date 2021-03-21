Portage museum brings history to the people

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Novey described the program as a high-quality, interactive and personalized. It was developed over the winter and will be offered annually during the Agency House off-season, November through April. The Agency House is set to open its doors for the season May 15.

“We will meet the needs and design the program for the audience,” Novey said. “It can be totally self-guided or we can set it up with a hands-on instructor.”

The program was made possible thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin. History on the Move utilizes artifacts and material from the Agency House including interactive educational programming.

“Along with our materials, Wisconsin PBS has also donated a number of historical maps that the program is using,” said Novey. “That grant will allow to continue this program for the foreseeable future.”

History on the Move has visited nearby schools and will continue throughout the spring. Novey said there is a fee per student and mileage fees. The recommended age is third grade through adult.

The program serves a radius of about a two-hour drive from Portage.

