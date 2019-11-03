Music programs, like a number of subjects considered outside of common core learning, sometimes suffer most in public schools looking to maintain a budget.
Throughout the state, there are programs implemented to aid in the funding of music events for high school and younger students. Proponents argue arts education creates more well-adjusted students.
For the Portage Music Boosters, the goal is to provide funding for supplies to be used in the school programs as well as scholarships for students who aim to take part in either additional activities or continue in music after high school.
Every other year, the group hosts a large auction to accomplish its goals.
President Sara Shaver said Saturday will be the big day at Portage High School. They have gathered donations from throughout the community and from statewide companies. A highlight is the guitar autographed by world famous, multiple award-winning band Muse.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward everything from new marching band uniforms to microphones.
“It’s really vital to the music program,” Shaver said, noting that the group has been hosting auctions for an unknown number of years to support the middle and high school musical groups.
So far, they have about 125 items slated for auction Saturday. There will be a reception starting at 3 p.m. with the jazz band playing live as visitors make their way to the commons at the high school. Shaver said bidding will begin at 4 p.m. Paddles are $2.
“We have a very supportive and giving community,” Shaver said. “I think they recognize that even in a town our size, we can really give to the music programs. They are often the first ones to get cut.”
One of the local donors is McReath Orthodontics, which has offices in Portage, Baraboo and Prairie du Sac. Dr. Timothy McReath said Friday that providing to the auction was an easy thing to do.
“It’s something I feel is important, obviously, for our youth to have that option,” McReath said. “I think it’s important we support them just as much as we do the athletic programs.”
Auction attendees will get to choose from a large variety of options. Shaver said the event is at an ideal time for anyone looking to procure a gift basket or stocking stuffer as the holidays draw near. The auction takes months of planning. Shaver said they started organizing Saturday’s event in February.
Funds will support all types of programs, from the marching band to the jazz band to a variety of choirs. The aim is to ensure youth bands and choirs can continue optimal operation.
“We supplement the music programs,” Shaver said. “To help make our programs stronger than they already are.”
