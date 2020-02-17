Portage native Madison Malone to perform in Baraboo on Feb. 29

Madison Malone is giving Portage and Baraboo residents a lot to look forward to with the release of her new album, "I and II."
The 2012 Portage High School graduate will perform the music at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo.
Among the album selections are “Home I” and “Home II,” which are about her hometown of Portage.
It’s Malone’s first full-length project since she moved to Los Angeles in late 2016 and features two versions of five original songs: the first versions featuring Malone as a solo performer and the second versions featuring her full L.A. band. She released the album Thursday.
“I hope to see all the familiar faces and I’m really excited to be coming back with a full band,” said Malone, who will be joined on stage in Baraboo with area residents Nathan Russell on drums, Peter Mickelson on bass and cellist Allison Lenz of Madison. Opening for Malone is Portage native Shawndell Marks.
Malone has been in “production mode” for the past couple of years, she said. Her new album feels like an “international project” because some of it was recorded in Montreal, Canada and some of the work coincided with her month-long European tour that took the artist all over Germany and Paris in 2019.
Her album features several Los Angeles performers including Isiah Gage, a cellist who recently played with Ringo Starr. “They’re all world-class performers who play with a million people," Malone said of her band, "but everybody knows who Ringo is."
During the week of her Baraboo performance, Malone will release the music video for “Home 2," which was filmed in the summer in Portage.
“I wanted to show what it’s like growing up in a small town where everybody knows you,” Malone said of the music video that shows her walking downtown, through St. Mary’s School where she went to grade school, the Wisconsin River and more. “I wanted to capture all the quintessential things that I think about when I think about home.”
While Malone and Madison visual artist Elizabeth Wadium filmed the video in downtown Portage, dozens of people honked and waved at Malone including not one but two of Malone’s aunts, Malone recalled with a laugh. When they filmed the video in the rural countryside of Portage, the Bublitz family stopped their car and asked Malone if there was something wrong and if they could help her.
“It was so cool that while we were shooting the video for ‘Home,’ everybody was so homey,” Malone said. “I thought, ‘Yep, this is where I grew up. This is not L.A. or Madison.”
On Jan. 7, Malone’s music was played during a four-minute scene of the ABC soap opera "General Hospital." Her music had already been featured on the show previously, but this time it played during a big dramatic montage, which was absent of dialogue. The episode is titled “14460” and can be viewed by cable or satellite subscribers who have ABC’s on-demand service.
Malone’s current tour started last week in Los Angeles and includes subsequent performances in Nashville and New York City. The Baraboo concert is her only stop in Wisconsin.
“To play at the Al. Ringling Theatre will be amazing because the last time I performed on that stage was for a fourth-grade dance recital where I wore a sequined cheerleader costume and danced to a jazz version of, ‘Hey Mickey,’” Malone said. “This is way different from that.
“I’m excited to play songs that were inspired by the very place I’ll be performing in. They’re songs about love and accepting who you are and they’re from the little chapter book of where my life was created.”
For more information about the album or Malone’s tour, visit madisonmalonemusic.com or search “Madison Malone Music” on Facebook.
