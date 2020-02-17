Portage native Madison Malone to perform in Baraboo on Feb. 29

Her album features several Los Angeles performers including Isiah Gage, a cellist who recently played with Ringo Starr. “They’re all world-class performers who play with a million people," Malone said of her band, "but everybody knows who Ringo is."

During the week of her Baraboo performance, Malone will release the music video for “Home 2," which was filmed in the summer in Portage.

“I wanted to show what it’s like growing up in a small town where everybody knows you,” Malone said of the music video that shows her walking downtown, through St. Mary’s School where she went to grade school, the Wisconsin River and more. “I wanted to capture all the quintessential things that I think about when I think about home.”

While Malone and Madison visual artist Elizabeth Wadium filmed the video in downtown Portage, dozens of people honked and waved at Malone including not one but two of Malone’s aunts, Malone recalled with a laugh. When they filmed the video in the rural countryside of Portage, the Bublitz family stopped their car and asked Malone if there was something wrong and if they could help her.

“It was so cool that while we were shooting the video for ‘Home,’ everybody was so homey,” Malone said. “I thought, ‘Yep, this is where I grew up. This is not L.A. or Madison.”