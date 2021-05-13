Portage nonprofit seeks bed requests ahead of ambitious build June 12

SHP Portage expects more volunteers now and through the end of 2021, however, thanks to rising COVID-19 vaccinations, aiming for 100 volunteers to participate in a Bunks Across America event June 12 in Portage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, SHP is aiming for 10,000 beds to be built that day across its more than 275 chapters.

“We need these volunteers to roll up their sleeves, get full of sawdust for two hours and get some kids off the floor,” SHP member Sara Shaver said.

Shaver, a therapist, co-owner and co-director at Compass Counseling in Portage, said people shouldn’t assume the surplus of beds means the need for beds is suddenly smaller.

“Anytime we do an advertisement to push the awareness (of SHP), I’m surprised at the number of people who still aren’t aware of what we do,” Shaver said. “Whenever we get the word out in the schools, or with the police, or in the community in general, we suddenly start getting bed requests.

“So we know there’s a need for kids to have their own bed, and we’re working really hard to get them out as fast as we can.”

Shaver, whose team this week delivered three beds to families in the area, is confident SHP Portage will find 100 volunteers for the build next month.