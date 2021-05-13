Portage nonprofit seeks bed requests ahead of ambitious build June 12

Greater efficiency made a good problem for the Portage chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The nonprofit that builds and delivers beds for children within 35 miles of Portage is operating without a waiting list for beds for the first time in several months and needs more bed requests.
“We currently have about 20 beds just sitting there, and in June we’ll have 100 more,” said local SHP President Brian Scheibach.
It used to take about a month from the time of a bed request to the time of delivery, Scheibach said, but now the process takes between 10 days and two weeks. The biggest reason for the faster service is that SHP Portage now has five delivery teams among 150 total volunteers.
“They’ve had lots of practice now,” Scheibach said.
The local SHP has built more than 600 beds since it launched in 2018. The group experienced a dip in bed builds and deliveries in 2020 due to fewer volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping from 300 beds delivered in 2019 to 175 last year.
SHP Portage expects more volunteers now and through the end of 2021, however, thanks to rising COVID-19 vaccinations, aiming for 100 volunteers to participate in a Bunks Across America event June 12 in Portage.
Nationally, SHP is aiming for 10,000 beds to be built that day across its more than 275 chapters.
“We need these volunteers to roll up their sleeves, get full of sawdust for two hours and get some kids off the floor,” SHP member Sara Shaver said.
Shaver, a therapist, co-owner and co-director at Compass Counseling in Portage, said people shouldn’t assume the surplus of beds means the need for beds is suddenly smaller.
“Anytime we do an advertisement to push the awareness (of SHP), I’m surprised at the number of people who still aren’t aware of what we do,” Shaver said. “Whenever we get the word out in the schools, or with the police, or in the community in general, we suddenly start getting bed requests.
“So we know there’s a need for kids to have their own bed, and we’re working really hard to get them out as fast as we can.”
Shaver, whose team this week delivered three beds to families in the area, is confident SHP Portage will find 100 volunteers for the build next month.
“We get incredible support from this community,” she said. “We posted on Facebook that we needed pillows recently and on the same day, by the afternoon, we had already received eight pillows and four comforters.”
To get the word out about needing bed requests, Scheibach seeks help from various nonprofits in the area including food pantries. SHP can provide pantries with hundreds of fliers that can be placed into the food bags, for example.
“If your group provides support to families in any way, please get in contact with us," Schiebach said. “We put these fliers into food bags at a pantry in Wisconsin Dells recently and got 12 to 15 requests the next day, so we know it's the right avenue (for raising awareness).”
For more information about SHP, visit shpbeds.org/chapter/wi-portag or call 608-515-8829.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.