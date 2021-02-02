Portage officials examine impact as Alliant Energy announces Columbia County plant closure

Mayor Rick Dodd said there are still ongoing projects that will keep Alliant in the city. He acknowledged that the need for change was necessary, but that the loss of workers to the area may likely affect the city negatively for a period of time.

“I think it’s going to be an impact for us, because it is a good source of employment for people around here,” Dodd said. “Any time you take away that good working relationship with the people in the community, it suffers for a while.”

Some of the economic impact may be felt not only by the loss of residents who seek employment elsewhere, but by the everyday interactions of people coming and going through the city on their way to work, stopping for food or gas, Dodd said.

“I understand the rationale behind the closure, but no one is ever happy to lose 100 to 200 employees from the area,” Dodd said.

Steve Sobiek, director of Portage Business Planning and Development, said he was glad to see the company investing in a timeline that would benefit its employees.

“Certainly the jobs will go away, but the impact on workers will be greatly minimized,” Sobiek said, adding that he “applauds” Alliant for constructing a plan to help employees and looking toward the future use of the location.