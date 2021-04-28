Portage officials: Grandstand restoration part of five year plan

Save the Grandstand President Bunny Balk told the Daily Register the group started last fall to help raise funds to save the structure.

“So many people on Facebook were talking about how it has fallen apart and why the city isn’t doing anything about it,” Balk said. Twenty people were at the first meeting and the group continued to grow.

“We are very pleased to be working with the Save the Grandstand group,” Murphy said.

Paul Becker, President of the Columbia County Fair board supports the group but recognizes other issues with the grandstand including lack of use.

“One issue is that the grandstand is not well utilized,” he said. “We use it for one week in the summer and that’s about it.”

Becker said there are members of the Columbia County Fair board that are also members of the Save The Grandstand group. The fair board is helping the group with their arts and craft event.

“The city has done two studies to look at costs and options for the grandstand,” Becker said.

In 2018, General Engineering Co. did a study of the structure and surrounding fairgrounds. It concluded it would cost over $1 million.