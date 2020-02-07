Portage, Pardeeville students build home in Dominican Republic

During their mission trip, the students also ran a softball clinic and vacation Bible school, painted a church and helped volunteering professionals to perform dental, optical and medical exams for residents.

“It was an eye-opening experience for all of us,” said Jahoda, one of four chaperones on the trip, “but especially for 17 high school students who own cars, sit at desks in their school and have cellphones. They went into a village where the kids walk around without shoes or shirts simply because they don’t have them.

“Everybody realized the difference they were making,” Jahoda said. “Some of (the residents) even told us they didn’t feel like they deserved what they had, even though they have half of what we have.”

Jahoda said one of the best parts of the mission trip was the absence of technology. Students didn’t bring their phones to the country and so interacted with each other and the residents for the entire trip.

“Every night they were playing cards together and they would go to the basketball courts, where the Dominican kids were waiting for us,” Jahoda said. “I would say the entire group grew a lot deeper in their faith.”