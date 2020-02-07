Portage, Pardeeville students build home in Dominican Republic

Lacy Chappell doesn’t expect to take much for granted after building a home for a family of six in the Dominican Republic.
The Portage High School senior and 16 other Portage and Pardeeville high school students completed a week-long church mission trip in the Caribbean nation Jan. 25 where they watched children walk through the rocky streets without shoes and heard about homes with leaky roofs.
“It gave me perspective to live life and take advantage of what I have,” Chappell said of a trip taken by the students of the Portage Bethlehem Lutheran youth group. “(In America) I think we worry too much about what we could have instead of living with what we have.”
Students built a three-bedroom home in Hatomayor for a photographer named Raul Moto, his wife "Nany" Moto and their four children, Raily, Randy, Anyi and Ruth. When the home was completed, local students presented the family with a framed “M” for Moto that was built out of wood from the family’s previous, weather-beaten home.
The church raised $1,700 in Portage and Pardeeville to build the home for the Motos, youth leader Megan Jahoda, 24, said. It typically costs $2,000 to build a home in the Dominican Republic, she noted. An organization called Meeting God in Missions sent carpenters and contractors who helped the students build the home with plumbing and electricity, which many homes in the country don’t have.
During their mission trip, the students also ran a softball clinic and vacation Bible school, painted a church and helped volunteering professionals to perform dental, optical and medical exams for residents.
“It was an eye-opening experience for all of us,” said Jahoda, one of four chaperones on the trip, “but especially for 17 high school students who own cars, sit at desks in their school and have cellphones. They went into a village where the kids walk around without shoes or shirts simply because they don’t have them.
“Everybody realized the difference they were making,” Jahoda said. “Some of (the residents) even told us they didn’t feel like they deserved what they had, even though they have half of what we have.”
Jahoda said one of the best parts of the mission trip was the absence of technology. Students didn’t bring their phones to the country and so interacted with each other and the residents for the entire trip.
“Every night they were playing cards together and they would go to the basketball courts, where the Dominican kids were waiting for us,” Jahoda said. “I would say the entire group grew a lot deeper in their faith.”
On their trip, students took “military showers” to conserve water, Jahoda said, turning the water on only when necessary. “It was cold but felt pretty good after long days of working.”
This was the third Bethlehem Lutheran mission trip for Chappell, whose youth group had painted a home for a foster family three years ago in Kansas City, Kansas, and did yard work and painted buildings two years ago in Ferryville, Wisconsin.
In the Dominican Republic, Chappell realized how different this trip was from the others as the students handed out shoes. “These were shoes that had probably been in closets for many years and were owned by people who didn’t wear them anymore, yet the people (who received them) were so thankful.”
“It’s humbling to see how happy these people are even with how little they have,” Chappell said. “Everywhere we went, the people told us ‘thanks’ and ‘God bless you.’ Even when we were in our truck, there were people yelling ‘thank you’ at us and it was all just kind of crazy to see.”
