Portage Parks and Rec reports 11 bids received for Pauquette Park project

Portage Parks and Recreation opened 11 bids last week for expansions and improvements at Pauquette Park, according to Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue.
The project includes the new construction of a multi-use pavilion and walking trails that follow along the river and will eventually connect to other walking trails in the city.
Walking trails will be built into the existing sidewalk off Pierce Street and loop around the park’s river near the new pavilion and connect to Conant Street.
Monogue said the pavilion is expected to be used for Concert on the Portage and other large city events and will be covered and have electrical hookups.
“It’s kind of the heart as you come into town. It would allow more events to occur,” said Monogue. “With the trails, it can connect to walking trails and sidewalks that are neighboring it. I think it’s a work in project by those individuals who have a vision and will be a nice addition to the city of Portage.”
Monogue said the work is projected to cost approximately $380,000 but expects that it will come in under budget. The walking trails are expected to cost approximately $90,000, and the pavilion is expected to cost $290,000.
The Portage Service Club Association donated almost $45,000 for the addition of walking trails, along with the city being awarded a 50 percent matching grant from the Department of Natural Resources, which provided an additional $45,000.
The PSCA also raised $145,000 in funds toward pavilion construction, which also was matched by the DNR.
Monogue said the project is not expected to cost the city money.
The PSCA donated $12,000 toward the recent remodel of the bathrooms at the park, along with a $20,000 from the Bidwell Foundation.
The parks and recreation board will discuss the 11 bids received for the project in early August and make a recommendation to the Council which will likely vote on it during an August meeting.
