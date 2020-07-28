Portage Parks and Rec reports 11 bids received for Pauquette Park project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage Parks and Recreation opened 11 bids last week for expansions and improvements at Pauquette Park, according to Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue.

The project includes the new construction of a multi-use pavilion and walking trails that follow along the river and will eventually connect to other walking trails in the city.

Walking trails will be built into the existing sidewalk off Pierce Street and loop around the park’s river near the new pavilion and connect to Conant Street.

Monogue said the pavilion is expected to be used for Concert on the Portage and other large city events and will be covered and have electrical hookups.

“It’s kind of the heart as you come into town. It would allow more events to occur,” said Monogue. “With the trails, it can connect to walking trails and sidewalks that are neighboring it. I think it’s a work in project by those individuals who have a vision and will be a nice addition to the city of Portage.”

Monogue said the work is projected to cost approximately $380,000 but expects that it will come in under budget. The walking trails are expected to cost approximately $90,000, and the pavilion is expected to cost $290,000.