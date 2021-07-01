Portage petition started to allow ATV usage on city streets

“I don’t expect Columbia County to build new ATV trails or open up trails because there is so much private land,” McCormick said. “In northern Wisconsin where there are an abundance of trails, there is a lot of state forest land that allow ATV/UTV trails.”

McCormick said some people would like ATV trails to open up on farmland similar to snowmobile trails.

“The difference is snowmobile trails, for the most part, are on top of the packed down snow. They are not riding directly on the ground and property,” McCormick said. “With ATVs, they disrupt the ground and ruin farmland.”

Ellen Pulver has started a group with a few other residents in hopes of opening local roads to allow ATV riders to use town roads to access local trails.

“Right now we can’t get from our house to the trails,” Pulver said. “We need to put the ATVs on a trailer and drive them to the trails. If Wyocena would open the roads it would make traveling a lot easier in the area.”

Pulver and Burdick both talked about people from out of town that have heard that ATV riders want to come to the area to spend money.

“People would like to come here and ride their ATVs and then spend money at shops in the city,” Burdick said.