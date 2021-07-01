Portage petition started to allow ATV usage on city streets

A petition will soon be circulating in hopes to open Portage city roads to ATV/UTV traffic.
Rick Burdick of Burdick Powersports started the petition last year, but only was able to get around 1,000 signatures. He planned to take the petition to city hall but knew he did not have enough signatures.
“That just wasn’t enough for them to look into we figured,” Burdick said. “So we’re doing it again this year.”
Burdick Powersports will be holding the second annual Toys and Tools Show July 17. Burdick plans on asking people to sign the petition as they enter the show.
“The goal is to get 5,000 signatures on the petition to open city roads, under 35 miles per hour, up to ATV/UTV traffic,” Burdick said. “That will show the city officials that over half of the Portage population wants this to happen.”
Portage City Administrator said there are currently no streets within city limits open to ATV traffic and there are no plans to change that.
DNR Warden Peter McCormick said Columbia County roads are not open to ATV/UTV traffic. However, a number of towns in eastern Columbia County have started opening their town roads, under 35 mph, to ATV/UTV traffic.
McCormick said municipalities like Wisconsin Dells, Randolph and Ostego have already taken steps to open roads to ATV traffic.
“I don’t expect Columbia County to build new ATV trails or open up trails because there is so much private land,” McCormick said. “In northern Wisconsin where there are an abundance of trails, there is a lot of state forest land that allow ATV/UTV trails.”
McCormick said some people would like ATV trails to open up on farmland similar to snowmobile trails.
“The difference is snowmobile trails, for the most part, are on top of the packed down snow. They are not riding directly on the ground and property,” McCormick said. “With ATVs, they disrupt the ground and ruin farmland.”
Ellen Pulver has started a group with a few other residents in hopes of opening local roads to allow ATV riders to use town roads to access local trails.
“Right now we can’t get from our house to the trails,” Pulver said. “We need to put the ATVs on a trailer and drive them to the trails. If Wyocena would open the roads it would make traveling a lot easier in the area.”
Pulver and Burdick both talked about people from out of town that have heard that ATV riders want to come to the area to spend money.
“People would like to come here and ride their ATVs and then spend money at shops in the city,” Burdick said.
Pulver started the Columbia County ATV/UTV Enthusiasts earlier this year and have been working to get the streets of the town and village of Wyocena and the village of Pardeeville.
“We want to ride our ATVs here,” Pulver said. “Right now we can just ride it for recreational use up north.”
In Wisconsin ATVs must be registered with the DNR as either agricultural for farm usage or recreational.
“We’ve got one registered for Ag and one for recreation and we’d like to right recreational closer to home,” Pulver said.