Portage pharmacy offers rapid antigen, antibody testing for COVID-19

She works at a different Hometown Pharmacy and in occupational therapy and long-term care. As a health care worker, Wilson said she learned yesterday that she would have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

But she also suspected that she might already be immune, which would make vaccination unnecessary. She became ill in February -- before coronavirus testing was widely available -- suffering from a fever, joint and muscle pain.

“I don’t remember being that sick for a long time,” Wilson said. Flu and strep tests at the time came back negative.

When she heard the Portage pharmacy was offering antibody testing, she decided to make an appointment to help her decide whether to get the vaccine. Though her illness was more than six months ago, she still wanted to know if she had antibodies. Wilson said she also has had patients with COVID-19 and been exposed to people with known exposure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want as much information as possible, so I can just make good decisions and things like that,” she said, noting that she seeks out and trusts people, like Crowley, who have researched the coronavirus and vaccine. She also follows the health guidelines, including masking and social distancing. “The more I do, the more confident I am.”