Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey recognized for 43 years of service

Though Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey will leave the department in a day, those who honored him during a retirement celebration Wednesday noted he will not stop dedicating his time to serving others.
Incoming Chief Keith Klafke, who has served as assistant chief for the department, said Manthey’s faith has kept him strong and will continue as he starts a new role as a law enforcement chaplain.
“His passion to help serve is going to remain and it’s going to continue to be strong,” Klafke said.
Mark Clements, lead police chaplain for the La Crosse Police Department, pointed to Manthey’s membership in Gideons International for 23 years. It is an organization of Christian businesses and professionals who are “dedicated to telling people about Jesus through associating together for service, sharing personal testimony, and by providing Bibles and New Testaments,” according to its website.
Clements said by seeking out certified training, Manthey was also likely one of the first acting police chiefs to also become a law enforcement chaplain instructor. Manthey told stories of his time in the department, noting tragic moments of death and children in a horrendous situation, but also recalling young people who have made him laugh, as detective and even in recent years as chief.
“To reflect on the past 43 years, I’m thankful for how God has watched over not only me, but our department, in so many different ways,” Manthey said. “But he also has a way of keeping us humble and has a sense of humor.”
Conversation and people filled the basement of the Portage Municipal Building for the party Wednesday. Well-wishers dropped cards in a basket and observed more than two dozen photos of Manthey throughout his time in the department. Some were newspaper articles denoting his contributions, others were celebratory pictures marking the tenure of others.
Looking back on Manthey’s 43 years in law enforcement, Klafke noted Manthey’s pivotal years as he lightly joked about how long ago they had been.
Manthey was born and raised in Portage, working at a local business throughout his high school and college years. In 1975, Manthey graduated from high school and enrolled in the police science program at Madison Area Technical College. He received his associate degree in 1977 and was hired a month later by the Portage Police Department as a dispatcher. When a patrol officer positioned opened in 1979, Manthey got the job and attended the police academy at Western Technical College in La Crosse. He was awarded top gun in his class.
Manthey began working nights, noting he worked out of a Dodge Diplomat squad car. Two months after graduation, Manthey was part of an officer involved shooting. In 1980, he received the Officer of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association.
“Two months after starting your career, you’re put to the test,” Klafke said. “And here we are, 43 years later, still being put to the test and rising above all.”
In 1983, Manthey became detective, “where he really excelled” because of his attention to detail, Klafke said. After being promoted again and again, Manthey became chief in 2002.
“For the last 18 years, he has been the leader of this department and the leader of this community,” Klafke said. “During that time, I can’t express the foundation and pathway you have built. You’ve done an outstanding job building those relationships.”
Police work even helped him personally. As Manthey was responding to a welfare check, he met a woman named Beth who asked him to help move some boxes and TVs. A year later, they married. Manthey thanked Beth for support throughout his decades in law enforcement, noting happiness that their two daughters were able to fly or drive into town to celebrate with them.
During his tenure within the department, Manthey created a police academy and several initiatives that have bettered the community, Police and Fire Commission President Tom Drury said. From developing resources to battle homelessness, support suicide prevention and deal with drug crises, Manthey has been instrumental, he said. Manthey prioritized community-based policing long before it was a mainstream practice, Drury added.
“Ken’s career has been defined by his service,” Drury said. “Service to the members of his department and service to the community.”
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner joked about being called in to evict Manthey, and even added a jab himself about the years, noting that he was 6 years old when Manthey began as an officer. But in his serious moments, Brandner reflected on how helpful Manthey was to him and his peers, even as a young detective and how he has continued to be influential throughout the years.
“When I look at who is a law enforcement officer, when you talk about integrity, you talk about honor, you talk about commitment and volunteering in your community, it’s right here,” Brandner said, gesturing to Manthey. “It’s his face. That’s what you see.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.