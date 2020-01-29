Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey recognized for 43 years of service

Though Portage Police Chief Ken Manthey will leave the department in a day, those who honored him during a retirement celebration Wednesday noted he will not stop dedicating his time to serving others.

Incoming Chief Keith Klafke, who has served as assistant chief for the department, said Manthey’s faith has kept him strong and will continue as he starts a new role as a law enforcement chaplain.

“His passion to help serve is going to remain and it’s going to continue to be strong,” Klafke said.

Mark Clements, lead police chaplain for the La Crosse Police Department, pointed to Manthey’s membership in Gideons International for 23 years. It is an organization of Christian businesses and professionals who are “dedicated to telling people about Jesus through associating together for service, sharing personal testimony, and by providing Bibles and New Testaments,” according to its website.

Clements said by seeking out certified training, Manthey was also likely one of the first acting police chiefs to also become a law enforcement chaplain instructor. Manthey told stories of his time in the department, noting tragic moments of death and children in a horrendous situation, but also recalling young people who have made him laugh, as detective and even in recent years as chief.