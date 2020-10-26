Portage Police department finalizes restructuring with promotion of Lieutenant

Detective Lieutenant Dan Garrigan was promoted to captain on Monday to finalize an on-going effort to streamline leadership throughout the Portage Police Department.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said the promotion of Garrigan is the final step in working to consolidate leadership roles and create effective communication in the department.
Previously, the department was organized into two separate sections, patrolmen and detectives with each branch having individual lieutenant leadership positions.
With the restructuring that Klafke and the Police and Fire Commission have been working on since May, Garrigan will be responsible for leadership of both branches, which Klafle said will create better internal communication for the department.
“Typically, our chain of command was a little more horizontal, now it’s a little more vertical,” said Klafke. “It kind of streamlined communication so information wasn’t just going through patrol to the upper command or through just the investigative side. Communication should be much improved and offer itself a much tighter working community.”
Klafke said most of the noticeable changes to the structure will take place within the department, but through the more streamlined operations, the department will be able to provide faster services and follow-up for the community.
“We should see improvements in our efficiency and our communication with our community,” said Klafke.
The structural change and promotion of Garrigan began with approval from the PFC and was approved by the Common Council at its meeting last Thursday.
Klafke said the position description approved was built around duties that Garrigan was already performing for the department.
“I look forward to Dan enhancing our community, and the communication between these two functions, and to help prepare the next leaders for the Portage Police department,” said Klafke at the swearing in ceremony. “Looking ahead, I expect nothing less than for you to excel in this position.”
Garrigan was sworn into his new position on Monday in a ceremony held at the city’s municipal building. Garrigan was sworn in by taking an oath of office given by City Clerk Marie Moe.
Garrigan has worked in law enforcement for 23 years, and joined the Portage department in 2015 after serving as a detective for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Garrigan also serves on the Portage school board.
“I’m just doing my job. I don’t think there is a single person who gets into law enforcement for the glory, we’re just doing our jobs,” said Garrigan. “I’m very appreciative and honored for the chief to restructure the department and give me this opportunity.”
