Portage Police department finalizes restructuring with promotion of Lieutenant

“We should see improvements in our efficiency and our communication with our community,” said Klafke.

The structural change and promotion of Garrigan began with approval from the PFC and was approved by the Common Council at its meeting last Thursday.

Klafke said the position description approved was built around duties that Garrigan was already performing for the department.

“I look forward to Dan enhancing our community, and the communication between these two functions, and to help prepare the next leaders for the Portage Police department,” said Klafke at the swearing in ceremony. “Looking ahead, I expect nothing less than for you to excel in this position.”

Garrigan was sworn into his new position on Monday in a ceremony held at the city’s municipal building. Garrigan was sworn in by taking an oath of office given by City Clerk Marie Moe.

Garrigan has worked in law enforcement for 23 years, and joined the Portage department in 2015 after serving as a detective for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrigan also serves on the Portage school board.

“I’m just doing my job. I don’t think there is a single person who gets into law enforcement for the glory, we’re just doing our jobs,” said Garrigan. “I’m very appreciative and honored for the chief to restructure the department and give me this opportunity.”

