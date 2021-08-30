Portage preparing for 9/11 20th Anniversary

The band will be playing “God Bless the USA” and “America on Parade.” Shaver will not be able to attend the ceremony but he will have drum majors in charge that evening.

“I will prepare the band but Dominic Leising and Stephen Rodriguez-Pavao will be at the event to monitor the band. Our drum majors Brynna Malone and Madlin McEvilly will direct the band,” Shaver said.

The band does not have much time to rehearse for the performance. Shaver said the limited rehearsal time is due to classes only in session for about a week before the performance and the band will be playing at the Portage Football game this Friday.

“Realistically, we will be able to prepare for this event with four rehearsals,” Shaver said.

The evening will end with a silent candle light walk at the football field to honor the people who died 20 years ago during the Sept. 11 attacks. Hoege said the crowd will make a silent lap around the track in remembrance.

