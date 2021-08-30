Portage preparing for 9/11 20th Anniversary

Twenty years ago, Sept. 11 took on a new meeting following hijacking four airplanes and thousands of Americans deaths between New York City, Washington D.C. and Stonycreek Township in Pennsylvania.
Portage will be holding a 20th anniversary ceremony at the High School Football Field at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. Area first responders will be at the event in support of the men, women and children who died 20 years ago.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke started planning for the event as early as March.
“We knew the anniversary was coming up and began planning right then,” Klafke said. “After last year of no live events and some not so great police news nationwide, we thought this would be a great way for the community to come together and pay tribute on Sept. 11.”
Klafke said the event is open to the public. Chris Ackley will be the keynote speaker for the evening. Ackley is an Army Veteran and Battalion Chief of Training.
U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brander, Portage Mayor Rick Dodd, and Columbia County Board Representative Chris Polzer are also scheduled to make appearances Saturday evening.
Portage Assistant Chief of Police Richard Hoege said if the weather turns the night of the event it will be held inside.
“In the event of inclement weather it will be moved indoors to the Portage High School Gym, where masks would be required due to being indoors,” Hoege said in an email. If the event is held on the football field, there will be no mask requirement.
Portage Community School District Administrator Josh Sween said even though the Portage Police Department is holding the event, the district is providing anything they can.
The district will be providing help with coordinating facility usage of the football field and possibly the high school gym. Portage Athletic Director Ed Carlson will be the PA announces for the evening.
The ceremony will include Portage High School choir and band performances. Honor guard members and rifle teams will provide memorial honors during the ceremony.
“I’m happy the band is playing at the event,” said Portage High School Band Director Tom Shaver. “The Portage High School band has supported the 5, 10 and 15 year anniversary Sept. 11 remembrance services."
The band will be playing “God Bless the USA” and “America on Parade.” Shaver will not be able to attend the ceremony but he will have drum majors in charge that evening.
“I will prepare the band but Dominic Leising and Stephen Rodriguez-Pavao will be at the event to monitor the band. Our drum majors Brynna Malone and Madlin McEvilly will direct the band,” Shaver said.
The band does not have much time to rehearse for the performance. Shaver said the limited rehearsal time is due to classes only in session for about a week before the performance and the band will be playing at the Portage Football game this Friday.
“Realistically, we will be able to prepare for this event with four rehearsals,” Shaver said.
The evening will end with a silent candle light walk at the football field to honor the people who died 20 years ago during the Sept. 11 attacks. Hoege said the crowd will make a silent lap around the track in remembrance.