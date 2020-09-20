Portage Public Library adjusts fundraising, children's offerings as it adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s easier, we can just pick them up and I don’t even have to get her out of the car or make her wear a mask or anything,” Nilson said.

Her plan is to continue to use the service as long as it is available, Nilson said, adding that the plan is to arrange curbside interactions until the danger of the virus is minimized.

“They have a lot of e-book services and a lot of online services too that we use,” Nilson said. “But it’s always nice, especially for young kids, to have actual books to look at.”

Foster said they plan to host virtual programming instead of in-person sessions for children of all ages. Despite traditional programming being cancelled, there have been more children visiting since school restarted.

“Our goal is to serve the community and if that’s what it takes, we’ll do it,” Foster said. “It’s just a nice way for us to stay connected.”

Foster and Tomlinson aren’t the only ones adjusting common library practices to accommodate for safety as fears over COVID-19 transmission continue.

Friends of the Portage Library usually hosts an annual sale meant to generate revenue. Initially, they planned to have a book sale at the end of July, but it was cancelled.