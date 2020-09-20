Portage Public Library adjusts fundraising, children's offerings as it adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

For nearly a month, the children’s department of the Portage Public Library has arranged for roughly 150 items to be picked up from the sidewalk outside their currently locked doors.
Children’s Librarian Dawn Foster said the numbers are not massive, but the aid they can offer to families is important.
“Maybe they have a child who has a health issue or they’ve got multiple kids and they just don’t want to drag them all in,” Foster said. “So, we might not be serving a lot of people, but the people we are, it’s been very appreciated.”
Part of offering curbside delivery is to ensure children still check out books and have reading materials despite their disconnection from the library, which isn’t currently offering its programs for children.
Foster and Children’s Clerk Angie Tomlinson worked together. Tomlinson adapted a curbside form used by the main library during the earliest open days of the COVID-19 pandemic for use by patrons looking to get children’s materials. Then Foster said they publicized the offering and began receiving requests.
Some people provide titles of books, but Foster said she and Tomlinson “know their kids” and only need an age and an area of interest to produce materials to lend out.
Andrea Nilson, of Portage, visited the Portage Public Library weekly with her 3-year-old Hannah for storytime before the COVID-19 pandemic began. When she saw the library's social media post about their offering of curbside pick-up, she felt it was the best option for reducing her child to possible exposure.
“It’s easier, we can just pick them up and I don’t even have to get her out of the car or make her wear a mask or anything,” Nilson said.
Her plan is to continue to use the service as long as it is available, Nilson said, adding that the plan is to arrange curbside interactions until the danger of the virus is minimized.
“They have a lot of e-book services and a lot of online services too that we use,” Nilson said. “But it’s always nice, especially for young kids, to have actual books to look at.”
Foster said they plan to host virtual programming instead of in-person sessions for children of all ages. Despite traditional programming being cancelled, there have been more children visiting since school restarted.
“Our goal is to serve the community and if that’s what it takes, we’ll do it,” Foster said. “It’s just a nice way for us to stay connected.”
Foster and Tomlinson aren’t the only ones adjusting common library practices to accommodate for safety as fears over COVID-19 transmission continue.
Friends of the Portage Library usually hosts an annual sale meant to generate revenue. Initially, they planned to have a book sale at the end of July, but it was cancelled.
President Linda Floeter said as a way to attempt to gain more funding for the library, the group has organized a mini pop up book sale in the lobby since July 27. There are T-shirts with the library’s new logo available and a variety of items, not just books, but puzzles and mixed media as well as cloth bags featuring the logo.
“We’re trying to think outside of the box to come up with some ways; it doesn’t generate the amount of income that a major book sale does, but it’s something,” Floeter said. “It’s keeping us going.”
Library Director Debbie Bird said the group, which hands over nearly all of its funds for operation of the library, generally provides $10,000 annually. This year, the group has only been able to budget $5,800 for the next 12 months.
Bird said the library has also been shifting to accommodate guests. A door monitor is in place at all times to ensure patrons wear masks when they enter. Computers have been socially distanced and staff continue to sanitize high touch services after people use them. All requested materials are quarantined for four days before being released, Bird said. They also only allow 10% capacity, or about 25 people, in the library.
Floeter said the Friends hope to gain more money through continued fundraising and instead provide funding to the library in two installments roughly equal to their usual contribution. One event planned is Pi Day, which will likely mean the sale of pre-packed slices rather than whole pie offerings as in previous years.
They are also hosting the fall Not-A-Book Sale, which encourages customers to stay home and instead send a donation to the library. Floeter said any donations to FOL can be sent to the library, 253 West Edgewater Street, and the sale will run through Nov. 15.
“We have the most wonderful supporters and we’re so grateful for that,” Floeter said.
Floeter said the group has also been encouraging people to attend their annual meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the library to see what the group is like because they could use additions to their 75-person organization. Volunteering at the library in a number of ways during the COVID-19 panic can be a positive reason to leave the house, she and Bird added.
“We’re thinking if one person is sort of at loose ends and looking for something, there’s got to be more out there,” Bird said. “We’re just trying to offer them options, because more people involved... could be a benefit.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.