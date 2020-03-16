Portage Public Library keeping patrons connected, engaged during temporary closure

Portage Public Library is helping patrons stay connected and engaged in the community after closing its doors Monday to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
“The library isn’t going anywhere,” Library Director Debbie Bird said of a temporary but indefinite closure. “We can reach beyond our walls with our online resources and services and our staff will be manning the phones as much as we can during the next few weeks to answer your questions.”
The library is encouraging residents to download the free Libby application on OverDrive.com to access a wealth of online materials. Once they download the Libby app, it takes patrons through a step-by-step process that links the app with their library card, Teen Services and Technology Coordinator Chris Baker said.
Once they’re signed up, patrons can access “an enormous pool” of eBooks and audiobooks from the Wisconsin Digital Library Consortium, Baker said. “There is still so much material available even when we’re closed.”
The library’s book drop is closed and so patrons should keep any materials they have checked out already until the library opens again, Bird said. No fines will be assessed for overdue materials.
Children’s librarian Dawn Foster is currently developing interactive projects that will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and is also exploring the possibility of live streaming book readings and projects for children while the library is closed.
“These will be recreational and educational,” Bird said of the ways the library will help to keep children occupied and strengthen their math and reading skills while they’re home from school. “We want to keep your connection to the library as strong as conceivably possible during this time.”
Portage Public Library is still determining how much of its staff will continue working during the temporary closure, Bird said. It is the resource library for nine smaller libraries in Columbia County and several of them including libraries in Wyocena, Lodi and Cambria had also announced a temporary closure as of Monday morning. Bird anticipated that all nine of them would likely be closed soon if not by the end of Monday.
