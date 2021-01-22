Portage Public Library to reopen

Part of the return will include in-person limited in capacity programming. Bird said that instead of offering the programs during library hours, the facility will close early to allow groups to use the space without the addition of daily patrons. The gatherings will also be offered before the library opens in the morning.

“The idea is that we will limit and restrict the numbers, and if we need to, we’re just going to offer more of the same program,” Bird said.

Every service usually provided by the library will be reinstated with the exception of meeting room access, she said. Children’s programming will largely remain virtual.

While shut down to the public, library staff used their time creating improvements for patrons. Polymer glass sheets were added to the circulation desks to separate patrons and workers. Two self-checkout machines, which are touchscreens, were added to the main library. One was also installed in the children’s department. They reorganized some racks to make them more user-friendly after complaints from patrons, created more space by removing stacks and added programs for teens to encourage reading through incentives.