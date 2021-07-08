Portage Rail yard employee taken to hospital for potential exposure to hazardous material

One man has been hospitalized following a possible gas leak at the Canadian Pacific Railway station in Portage.
The Portage Fire Department was dispatched to Averbeck Street and Volk Street, north of the train station Wednesday night just before 8 p.m.. The initial call said a male employee may have inhaled toxic fumes.
“Portage Police and DPW handled the road closures and traffic concerns to keep the area clear,” Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said.
A statement from the Portage Fire Department says that is when the employee having medical issues. Portage Police was gathering information on site and learned a rail car may have been releasing toxic gas.
Haase said the employee was feeling light headed and other medical concerns. Aspirus MedEvac transported to the hospital and stood by on the scene in case of other safety concerns.
“We do not know if it was from the railcar he was working with or if it was just a medical incident not related to the railcar,” Haase said. “This employee had been working with 18 cars, some hauling hazardous material like propane and butane. The car that caused this was hauling toxic gas.”
Residents in the immediate area were advised to shelter in place while authorities continued investigating the possible leak. Around 8 p.m. an emergency system sent out text messages to residents explaining the situation.
The text message explained there was a potential gas leak at the rail yard and residents in the immediate area should shelter in place.
“The affected area will be residences within the width of DeWitt Street and Armstrong Street and the length of West Oneida Street and West Marion Street,” the text stated.
Portage Fire Department personnel entered the area with the protective clothing and metering devices to detect a leak. After monitoring the area of the railcar leak, the crew was unable to detect any leak of hazardous material in the area and decided the threat to area was resolved.
“We put on our turnout gear because there was a possibility of flammability in the area,” Haase said. “We weren’t going to go in there with plastic Hazmat suits.”
Haase said when they went into the area to detect a gas leak, they did not detect anything.
“But the material could have dispersed by the time we arrived,” Haase said. Haase and Portage authorities are waiting on and explanation from the rail yard as they investigate the incident.