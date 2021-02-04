Portage recreates official Blue Star Park committee

The original group formed as interested parties looking to ensure those names were memorialized another way. As time went on, other memorials were installed. Raimer said their last important action was the installation of a Killed In Action monument at the park in 1999.

Raimer said he wanted to see more investment in the park. After finding a group called Charters of Freedom, he said their monument that outlines the Constitution and Declaration of Independence seemed like a good educational component to add to the park.

Current Parks & Recreation Manager Toby Monogue was appointed chairperson of the committee. He said in talks about bringing in new monuments and other plans for Blue Star Park, organizers found they were “getting ahead” of themselves when they would talk about improvements and people like Mayor Rick Dodd and others recognized that a formal group to examine projects and make recommendations to the city was a more effective method for improvements.

DuVall said city support for veterans has always been “outstanding” and that “Mayor Dodd deserves a lot of credit in getting more organized.”