One of the 11 goals for improvement listed in the Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan approved by the Portage Common Council on Thursday remains a central focus for council member Mike Charles, who serves on the Parks and Recreation Board.
Charles said the Columbia County Fairgrounds and Veterans Memorial Field continue to be his primary concern, while noting he supports the plan overall. It was his motion during the board’s May meeting that moved the document to the Plan Commission for a public hearing and eventual consideration by council members.
“It kind of lets us see where we’ve been for the last 10 years … and where we still need to go,” Charles said.
Nearly all of the outlined goals focus on broadening access to current facilities while also maintaining them. Goal No. 8 highlights the need for improvements in each of the individual city parks. It also calls for new outdoor parks, “natural areas, recreational facilities and amenities.”
Director of Business Development and Planning Steve Sobiek said the process of updating the aging city-owned fairgrounds and park began with a master plan created in 2014. Since then, Sobiek said upgrades have created seasonal fields for activities like soccer and softball, largely due to the work of former Parks and Recreation Manager Dan Kremer.
Sobiek added that work still needs to be done to upgrade the facilities used multiple times per year for large and small events. Part of the anticipated improvements for the county fairgrounds and veterans park include creating access roads and a new softball field with an included concession area and related facilities.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said the last Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan was approved in 2013. The city had planned to upgrade the plan, along with its land use plan, in 2020. However, when Parks Department officials were told that in order to secure grant funding for upgrades at Pauquette Park, they would need to submit a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan with the updates included, Murphy said the city accelerated its planning process.
Approval of the $95,000 Knowles-Nelson Stewardship grant application was contingent upon a renewed Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which was submitted after council approval, Murphy said. The program is run through the state Department of Natural Resources.
The biggest surprise of the plan for Murphy was respondents urging the city to improve “passive use” spaces. A total of 176 public survey responses were submitted. Individuals could answer questions online or request a paper survey. Murphy said a majority of respondents emphasized a desire to see improved trails and added green space. He said it was also important the city was able to update its inventory of parks through the planning process conducted by Vierbicher Associates Inc.
Statistics within the plan noted the city has a higher number of playground structures not owned by a school than in its peer group, but it has fewer acres of park land in comparison to communities within its peer group at 10.88 per 1,000 people. Other cities compared to Portage had an average of 19.11 acres per 1,000 people.
However, Sobiek said the city has a higher quantity of parks than those in its peer group, with 1.76 parks per 1,000 people in comparison to an average of 1.19 within its peer group. Another positive was to discover the largest age demographic within the city averages at 38 years old. Which means, Sobiek said, that the biggest population of residents is made up of those most likely to use park facilities.
