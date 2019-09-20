A group of concerned Columbia County citizens needs board members to launch a youth mentoring organization similar to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
The organization will be an affiliate of Kinship Inc. — a Minnesota-based nonprofit that currently has more than 30 affiliates in the Upper Midwest. A public meeting for interested board members is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gerstenkorn Administration Building in Portage.
Big Bothers Big Sisters of Columbia County ended nearly a decade ago after losing support from its Dane County affiliate. Former mentor Douglas Fearing, real estate professional Karyn Wetzel and others from Portage had spent several months trying to reinstate Big Brothers Big Sisters in Columbia County before turning to Kinship.
“Right now the most important thing is getting this board together,” Fearing said. “We can’t do a single thing until we’re a functioning organization, which takes a board. I’m very anxious to get it started.”
Fearing, his wife Lois and Wetzel underwent Kinship training in April, held their first meeting in June and now seek seven to 10 board members with backgrounds in legal matters, marketing, accounting and more.
“It can’t only be social workers who are excited about this organization,” said Fearing of Fearing’s Audio Video Security in Madison, which will act as one of the new organization’s sponsors.
Initial tasks for the local affiliate will include incorporation, starting a fundraising committee, hiring a part-time or full-time administrator and finding space for that person to operate, whether in a rented facility or donated space. An optimistic timeline to start mentoring youth in Columbia County with Kinship, Fearing said, would be within four to six months of the board’s formation.
Both Fearing and Wetzel plan to become mentors under Kinship. Fearing mentored two “littles” during his time with Big Bothers Big Sisters Columbia County, an experience that made an impression on his whole family, he said. Both of his daughters became mentors on their own, as adults, while Fearing remains in contact with both of his Big Bothers Big Sisters mentees.
He still thinks highly of the national organization, but said it’s focused on strengthening active affiliates rather than starting new ones and that too many complications arose in trying to regain support from Dane County Big Bothers Big Sisters.
Wetzel, who works for Atkinson Real Estate in Portage, said more than 20 people have so far expressed interest in helping out in some way — as board members, mentors, in fundraising or as volunteers. Tuesday’s meeting will help them get a better idea of who’s available to help Kinship and in what capacity, she said.
“I see a lot of kids alone — alone at the parks, alone and just wandering,” Wetzel said of why she got involved. “And I’d like to see more involvement from the community, to establish that strong bond and structure for our children. I truly believe it takes a village to raise a child.”
According to the Kinship Greater Twin Cities website, Kinship’s mentoring model requires mentors to spend two to four hours per week with their mentee. Mentors are encouraged to participate in community events and activities related to that child’s interests. Boys and girls of ages 5 to 18 are eligible for mentorship and get matched with mentors based on common interests. Kinship’s affiliate network currently mentors more than 1,800 youth.
Wetzel said mentees often are referred to Kinship by parents and guardians, family members, schools and other entities prior to an application process. Mentors, she added, undergo extensive background checks.
For more information about Kinship efforts, contact Fearing at 608-443-2595 or NoFear@fearings.com or Wetzel at karyn.wetzel@frontier.com.
