Portage residents favor public comment period for city council

Several Portage residents attended a public hearing on Thursday night in favor of adding public comment to council meetings. It is now up to the legislative and regulatory committee to discuss adding public comment to common council meeting agendas.
This issue started with a local business owner wanting to discuss U.S. Highway 51 construction that was personnel related. However, since the discussion had the potential to divert from the agenda item of construction, the business owner was not allowed to speak.
At that meeting Mayor Rick Dodd cited open meeting laws and the potential for a non-agenda item to be discussed at a public meeting. Since then the number of people attending the meetings has risen and that culminated on Thursday evening.
Other governing bodies in the area have public comment on standing agendas. Columbia County has public input on standing board of supervisors meetings, the Portage Area School District also has and a one Portage resident pointed out the city of Baraboo council has public speaking section at every meeting.
Terry Bardell was the first of seven speakers at the public hearing. He stated public comment is an important part of democracy. He said he had planned to read a section of Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul’s Open Meeting Laws Compliance Guide but was referred to earlier in the evening by Alderperson Alan Radant.
“If a member of the public raises a subject that does not appear on the meeting notice, however, it is advisable to limit the discussion of that subject and to defer any extensive deliberation to a later meeting for which more specific notice can be given. In addition, the body may not take formal action on a subject raised in the public comment period, unless that subject is also identified in the meeting notice,” Radant read.
Radant said at a special meeting before the public hearing that after reading that the citizen participation section of Kaul’s guide he was convinced to go forward with holding public comment.
Each speaker was allowed to speak on the topic of public comment for three minutes in front of the common council. Dodd also asked them to state if they were for or against adding public comment to the standing council agenda.
All seven of the people who spoke at the public hearing stated they were in favor of public comment on council agendas
Jami Hayes said she spoke to someone who waited 14 months to hear back from their alderperson.
“Portage citizens have no voice,” Hayes said. “They have to jump through so many hoops.”
Hayes said public comment could promote new ideas on city issues.
John Shimpach said citizens should be allowed to address any issues at meetings and that recent changes could turn the city into a dictatorship.
Alderperson Eric Shimpach also spoke during the public hearing. He said the responsiveness of alderpersons varies widely and was also critical of Dodd’s recent listening sessions.
Shimpach, while reading from his laptop, alleged Dodd of holding listening sessions when they were “politically convenient.” He suggested Dodd had cancelled public listening sessions due to COVID-19. Shimpach asked if COVID had disappeared and suggested scheduling them again was due to outside pressure
Following the public hearing, during the common council meeting, Dodd addressed the accusations directly. Dodd said he re-started the listening sessions because people told him it was the only way to communicate with him.
“Just to set the record straight, listening sessions are not returning due to peer pressure,” Dodd said. “I’m doing it because people think that is the only way to communicate with their officials.”
He suggested citizens contact alderperson directly with questions and that alderpersons hold their own listening sessions.
“My phone number, email address along with everyone else’s is on the website,” Dodd said. “We are all available that way. Every alderperson can hold listening sessions. All you need to do is call the library to reserve the room or city hall to reserve the basement.”
Dodd is holding a listening session at the Portage Public Library’s Bidwell Room Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Masks are required for this event.