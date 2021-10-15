Portage residents favor public comment period for city council

Terry Bardell was the first of seven speakers at the public hearing. He stated public comment is an important part of democracy. He said he had planned to read a section of Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul’s Open Meeting Laws Compliance Guide but was referred to earlier in the evening by Alderperson Alan Radant.

“If a member of the public raises a subject that does not appear on the meeting notice, however, it is advisable to limit the discussion of that subject and to defer any extensive deliberation to a later meeting for which more specific notice can be given. In addition, the body may not take formal action on a subject raised in the public comment period, unless that subject is also identified in the meeting notice,” Radant read.

Radant said at a special meeting before the public hearing that after reading that the citizen participation section of Kaul’s guide he was convinced to go forward with holding public comment.

Each speaker was allowed to speak on the topic of public comment for three minutes in front of the common council. Dodd also asked them to state if they were for or against adding public comment to the standing council agenda.

All seven of the people who spoke at the public hearing stated they were in favor of public comment on council agendas

